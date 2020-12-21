FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon’s WD and Seagate storage discounts start at $73 (Up to $30 off)

-
Save $30 From $73

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted a few notable Seagate and Western Digital storage deals priced from $73. Our top pick is the Seagate BarraCuda Q1 960GB 2.5-inch Solid-State Drive for $80.70 shipped. That’s 15% off the typical rate there and marks the lowest Amazon offer we’ve tracked in about three months. It doesn’t matter if you’re looking to upgrade a compatible Mac, PC, or simply want to build your own external solid-state drive, this is worth a look. Seagate’s solution offers 550MB/s performance, a speed boost that’s “up to 30 times faster than hard drives.” It’s backed by a 3-year warranty. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Continue reading to find more storage deals up to $30 off.

More storage deals:

Speaking of computer accessories, did you see the new HyperDrive Power Hub? It’s “smaller than a deck of cards” and is ready to power MacBooks, iPads, and Nintendo Switch. Even better, it allows you to leave the official Switch dock behind and still be ready to play on the big screen. See it for yourself and learn more in our coverage. A launch discount of 25% off is available until the end of the month.

Seagate BarraCuda Q1 SSD features:

  • Upgrade to affordable SSD performance with next-gen 3D QLC NAND.
  • Leverage a SATA SSD that provides up to 30× faster speeds than hard drives.
  • Easily upgrade with a 2.5x7mm form factor and SATA connection that allows for universal swap out of SATA drives

