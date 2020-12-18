FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Best Android app deals of the day: DISTRAINT, Peppa Pig, FolderSync Pro, more

-
It’s Friday afternoon and that means it’s time for all of today’s best Android game and app deals. In case you missed it, we are still tracking some particularly notable offers on Razer’s Android gaming gear at up to 50% off, not to mention a fresh new batch of discounted Android titles waiting for you below. Those include titles like DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition, Peppa Pig: Happy Mrs Chicken, Scalar Pro, Shredder Chess, FolderSync Pro, and many more. Hit the fold for all of Friday’s best Android game and app deals. 

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware offers are headlined by the OnePlus 8T Android Smartphone at $100 off. But we also still have notable price drops on Samsung’s Galaxy A51, the Galaxy A71 5G, and Motorola’s One Action to check out as well. Moving over to the Wear OS wearables, TicWatch smartwatches are starting from just $48 today alongside the Galaxy Watch 3 lineup starting from $290 and everything else in our fitness tracker guide. As for accessories, there are several Anker sales to check out including these projectors at 20% off, USB-C and charging gear from $14 and its Roav Viva Pro, alongside everything in this morning’s Smartphone Accessories roundup

Today’s best game deals: COD Black Ops Cold War $45, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $45, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on DISTRAINT:

DISTRAINT is a horror-novel style of game. It is dark and grim but also has its share of dark humor. The story progresses quickly which allows for several settings and scenarios. Your journey will last around two hours! The gameplay is simple but effective: You move left and right and solve puzzles to progress through the atmospheric story.

