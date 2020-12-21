FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

VAVA’s USB-C hub packs Gigabit Ethernet, 4K HDMI, SD, much more at $22 (27% off)

27% off $22

VAVA-USBranch (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 8-in-1 USB-C Hub for $21.99 Prime shipped with the code H8NHPWGQ at checkout. Today’s deal saves you 27% and is the best available. You’ll find Gigabit Ethernet here, alongside 4K HDMI, USB 3.0, USB 2.0, SD/microSD, and USB-C Power Delivery passthrough. This brings all the missing ports back to your MacBook and easily allows you to use both legacy devices alongside new with ease. Plus, it’s ultra-portable and requires no external power to function. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

On a tighter budget? A 2-pack of nonda USB-C to USB-A adapters will be a great alternative for you. This allows you to easily convert legacy devices to work with brand-new machines and they’re small enough to leave on the end of printer cables or wireless mouse dongles. Plus, at $7 when you clip the on-page coupon, it’s a no-brainer purchase.

Today’s deal doesn’t only work with a MacBook, it’ll function with the latest iPad Pros as well. Speaking of, did you see that the 12.9-inch is currently $150 off at B&H. But, you’ll need to hurry, as the deal ends at midnight tonight, meaning there’s not a ton of time left to cash in on the savings here.

VAVA 8-in-1 USB-C Hub features:

  • 8-in-1 USB C Hub for Multitasking Capability: 3 standard USB ports, 1 HDMI port, 1 Gigabit Ethernet Port, 2 card slots (SD/TF), and a USB-C Power Delivery charging port—all in one hub.
  • High speed gigabit Ethernet & USB port: comes with 1 Gigabit Ethernet (supports 1000 /100 /10 Mbps) for faster stable connection, and 1* USB 3. 0/ 2* USB 2. 0 Ports for up to 5Gbps transfer speed, no long to waste too much time in waiting files uploading or repeat plug/unplugging
  • Superior data-storing versatility and PD charging rate: with latest technology, VAVA USB C hub can works with not only SD/SDHC, but also SDXC cards (up to 2TB storage capacity). and it can charge your MacBook Pro (Max output 49W) simultaneously while other ports are connected.

