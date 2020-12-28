FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Bring CalDigit’s 15-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 Dock to your desk at $190 (Save $60)

Reg. $250 $190

As part of its Mega DealZone, B&H offers the CalDigit TS3 Plus 15-Port Thunderbolt 3 Dock for $189.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Saving you 24% from the usual $250 going rate, today’s offer is $10 below the holiday pricing we last saw and matches the all-time low tracked once before. Give the workstation an upgrade ahead of the new year by pairing your MacBook with CalDigit’s 15-in-1 dock. Headlined by three USB-C slots, there’s also five USB ports, DisplayPort, Gigabit Ethernet, and more. On top of its Thunderbolt 3 connectivity, you’ll also enjoy 87W power passthrough. Over 2,300 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Save even more when you opt for the CalDigit Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock for $117 at Amazon instead. This offering will still let you expand the I/O on a MacBook or Chromebook. It delivers a pair of USB-A ports as well as two HDMI outputs and Gigabit Ethernet in a portable form-factor. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

While you’re looking for some inspiration on upgrading the desk setup, our Mac accessories guide has quite a few other accessories on sale, including Logitech’s MX Anywhere 3 Mouse at a low of $69. You’ll also find some more portable alternatives in Anker’s latest sale right here.

CalDigit TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 Dock features:

Connect a variety of Thunderbolt 3, USB 3.1 Type-C, USB 3.0 Type-C, USB 3.0 Type-A, DisplayPort 1.2, Gigabit Ethernet, S/PDIF audio, 3.5mm audio, and SDXC UHS-II peripherals to your compatible system using the space gray TS3 Plus 15-Port Thunderbolt 3 Dock from CalDigit.

