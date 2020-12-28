FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to 33% on Speck iPhone 12/Pro/Max cases and more from $12

-
32% off $12

Amazon is discounting a selection of Speck iPhone 12/Pro/Max cases and more starting at $12. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. While Speck has its own 25% off sale right now, today’s discounts are undercutting the direct prices by an extra 5% or more. Our top pick is the Presidio2 Grip iPhone 12/Pro Case for $30.73. Usually fetching $45, today’s offer is good for a 32% price cut and marks a new all-time low. Sporting a soft-touch finish for extra grip, this Speck case protects your iPhone 12 or 12 Pro with 13-foot drop protection. On top of defending against scratches, it won’t add too much bulk to the package. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more.

Other notable Speck deals include:

Then once your iPhone has been protected or stylized with a new case, be sure to check out our smartphone accessories guide for other essentials. Just this morning, we spotted Aukey’s 65W USB-C PD GaN Charger at $25 alongside a series of Pad & Quill accessories on sale from $13.

Speck Presidio2 Grip iPhone 12 Case features:

PRESIDIO2 GRIP is a super-protective and pocket-friendly case that has no-slip grips for more confidence when texting, talking, or taking photos. Not only is this case stylish, but Presidio2 Armor Cloud technology makes it strong as nails. We’ve lined the perimeter of every case with air capsules. On impact, they compress and suspend your phone on a cushion of air, just like an airbag.

