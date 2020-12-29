FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

ECOVACS DEEBOT 661 Robo Vac/Mop now just $100 (Reg. $200) + more from $130

-
Reg. $200+ $100+

Today only, Woot is offering the ECOVACS DEEBOT 661 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner for $99.99 Prime shipped. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Originally $400, this model now sells for closer to $200 or so at Amazon where it has never dropped below $170. Today’s offer is the best price we can find and $70 below the current Amazon listing. Along with the usual anti-drop/collision sensors and auto-return charging, this model has a dustbin for vacuuming and a water tank to mop up afterwards. Other features include a 110-minute runtime, protective bumpers, a max power mode for particularly tough messes, smartphone control, and more, all for under $100. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,850 Amazon customers. More deals and details below. 

At just $100, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a comparable option for less, never mind one with a brand name like this. While you might come across a more affordable option, like this $100 model with a 40% on-page coupon, the ratings aren’t particularly impressive and we have no experience with the brand around here. Either way, today’s lead deal is among the most affordable options out there right now. But you can check out the rest of today’s robot vacuum deals below as well. 

More robot vacuum deals:

Head over to our home goods hub for even more vacuum deals, discounted kitchenware, DIY tool kits and more. Just be sure to dive into our coverage of the Roomba i3/+ with Dirt Disposal and the latest model DEEBOT T8 Robotic vacuum

More on ECOVACS DEEBOT 661 Robotic Vacuum:

Convertible vacuuming & mopping: DEEBOT 661 has an interchangeable dustbin for vacuuming and water tank for mopping; Swap between the two to tackle all your floor cleaning needs. Optimized navigation: DEEBOT 661 systematically navigates on hard floors for the perfect mopping. Up to 110 minute runtime: A longer battery life for even more cleaning auto return & charging means your robot will always be ready to clean. 

