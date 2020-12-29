FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Easily upgrade your Mac or PC speakers with this Klipsch ProMedia setup for $90

-
Reg. $120 $90

Walmart offers the Klipsch ProMedia 2.1-Ch. Computer Speakers for $89.97 shipped. As a comparison, this speaker system typically sells for over $120 with today’s deal matching our previous mention. It’s the second-best price we’ve tracked all-time. With a classic Klipsch design and THX certification, this 2.1-channel setup is a great way to upgrade your audio experience on a PC, Mac, or even some TVs. There’s a 200W amplifier driving the entire setup, along with dedicated audio controls, mini plug input, and more. You’ll receive two speaker cables with purchase, as well, with 10-feet of space each. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

While the Klipsch deal featured above will certainly upgrade your audio setup, there are far more affordable options out there. Go with Amazon’s in-house computer speakers at $18. You’ll miss out on the subwoofer and dedicated volume controls, but that price tag is certainly very attractive. For those on a budget, this is a solid way to ditch your computer’s integrated speakers and improve audio quality.

For more audio deals, check out the rest of today’s markdowns on Roku’s Streambar and the popular Oontz Angle Solo Bluetooth speaker. While neither of these are particularly great fits for a Mac or PC setup, they will however help to upgrade other spaces in your home.

Klipsch ProMedia Speakers feature:

  • THX-certified, three-piece computer audio system
  • Exclusive Klipsch MicroTractrix Horn maximizes digital technologies such as CDs, MP3 downloads, and streaming radio programs
  • 200-watt digital hybrid amplifier driven ProMedia 21 incorporates a convenient headphone jack as well as a miniplug input

