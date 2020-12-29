FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Smartphone Accessories: OontZ Angle Solo Speaker $17 (30% off), more

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesPortable Bluetooth SpeakersOontz
50% off $3

Cambridge Soundworks (99% positive all-time feedback from 74,000+) via Amazon currently offers the OontZ Angle Solo Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $16.99 in black with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Typically fetching $24, right now other styles are marked down to $20 with today’s offer saving you up to 30% and matching our previous mention for the second-best we’ve seen this year. Featuring a 5W internal speaker system, this IPX5 splash-proof Bluetooth speaker can pump out the tunes for up to 10-hours on a single charge. That makes it just as ideal for rocking out in the shower as it is for pool-side listening come summer. Over 12,500 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

The oontz angle solo is a super portable Bluetooth speaker, that delivers sound beyond its compact size, with surprisingly loud volume and bass output. Featuring a wireless Bluetooth range of up to 100 unobstructed feet, up to 10 hours of playtime from a full charge and IPX5 splash proof design makes the perfect travel and home speaker.

The oontz angle solo comes with a lanyard making it easy to attach your backpack, gym bag, beach bag and comfortable to carry. Play up to 100 feet away from your device; our advanced antenna design with Bluetooth 4.2 provides fast connection and incredible wireless Bluetooth range of up to 100 unobstructed feet from your device.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Portable Bluetooth Speakers Oontz

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Save up to 30% on Fibaro, Aeotec, and other Z-Wave smar...
GOOLOO’s 2000A portable jump starter drops to $65...
Laundry essentials up to 40% off at Amazon: Downy Unsto...
Build a shed with ease when using 2x4basics’ cust...
Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 3 LTE falls to new all-tim...
Norton 360 antivirus software for various platforms hit...
Prep for New Year’s resolutions: CamelBak & ...
Save 20% on LaCie’s Rugged Secure 2TB USB-C Hard ...
Show More Comments

Related

50% off

Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 10000mAh USB-C Qi Power Bank $29 (28% off), more

$4 Learn More
60% off

GameStop end of year sale up to 60% off Funko, gamer hoodies, collectibles, more

From $10 Learn More
30% off

Save up to 30% on Fibaro, Aeotec, and other Z-Wave smart home gear from $30

$30 Learn More
$35 off

GOOLOO’s 2000A portable jump starter drops to $65 at Amazon with a 15W USB-C port

$65 Learn More
40% off

Laundry essentials up to 40% off at Amazon: Downy Unstopables, Tide PODS, more from $15

From $!5 Learn More
16% off

Build a shed with ease when using 2x4basics’ custom kit at its lowest price in years, now $51

$51 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: December 29, 2020 – Apple Watch Series 6 from $339, iPad deals, more

Listen now
$480

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 3 LTE falls to new all-time low at $359 (Save 25%)

$359 Learn More