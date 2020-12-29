Smartphone Accessories: OontZ Angle Solo Speaker $17 (30% off), more

Cambridge Soundworks (99% positive all-time feedback from 74,000+) via Amazon currently offers the OontZ Angle Solo Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $16.99 in black with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Typically fetching $24, right now other styles are marked down to $20 with today’s offer saving you up to 30% and matching our previous mention for the second-best we’ve seen this year. Featuring a 5W internal speaker system, this IPX5 splash-proof Bluetooth speaker can pump out the tunes for up to 10-hours on a single charge. That makes it just as ideal for rocking out in the shower as it is for pool-side listening come summer. Over 12,500 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

The oontz angle solo is a super portable Bluetooth speaker, that delivers sound beyond its compact size, with surprisingly loud volume and bass output. Featuring a wireless Bluetooth range of up to 100 unobstructed feet, up to 10 hours of playtime from a full charge and IPX5 splash proof design makes the perfect travel and home speaker. The oontz angle solo comes with a lanyard making it easy to attach your backpack, gym bag, beach bag and comfortable to carry. Play up to 100 feet away from your device; our advanced antenna design with Bluetooth 4.2 provides fast connection and incredible wireless Bluetooth range of up to 100 unobstructed feet from your device.

