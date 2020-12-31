Assemble some LEGO in 2021 with deals on Star Wars, Architecture, more from $12

Amazon offers the LEGO Star Wars Knights of Ren Transport Ship for $56 shipped. Also at Walmart for the same price. Usually fetching $70, youâ€™re saving 20% here with todayâ€™s offer coming within a cent of the all-time low. This 595-piece creations brings the Knights of Ren Transport Ship straight out of The Rise of SkywalkerÂ complete with three minifigures, two of which are exclusive just to this kit. The vehicle measures neatly 12-inches long and has a sleek black design. Check out our launch coverage for a closer look and then head below for more LEGO deals from $12.

Other notable LEGO deals:

Now that youâ€™ve picked up some new creations to assemble, be sure to check out our piece on all of the best LEGO sets from this year. And with the 2021 just around the corner, be sure to catch up on all of the kits dropping tomorrow in our coverage right here.

LEGO Knights of Ren Transport Ship features:

Fans can relive epic Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker action scenes with this Knights of Ren Transport Ship (75284) LEGO building set. Hidden â€˜skisâ€™ underneath this Star Wars villainsâ€™ starship replicate the hover effect, and it has 2 opening cockpits for the Knights of Ren, a compartment for a captured LEGO minifigure and 2 spring-loaded shooters to inspire creative play.

