Amazon has 96-loads of Gain Original Laundry Detergent down at $11 today (40% off)

Amazon is now offering a 2-pack of Gain Laundry Detergent Liquid Plus Aroma Boost for $11.12 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the 20% on-page coupon, opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page, and remember to cancel the sub after the fact if you don’t want monthly deliveries. Regularly as much as $19, today’s offer is roughly 40% off and the best we can find. If the Gain original scent is your thing, now’s your chance to stock up. It is said to provide “6 weeks of freshness from wash until wear” and is compatible with HE-rated washing machines and cold wash loads. Rated 4+ stars from well over 16,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

If you’re already stocked up on detergent or are just looking to complete the setup, take a look at the Gain Original Dryer Sheets. The static-fighting and fresh scent-leaving sheets are my weapon of choice and provide 240 in a pack for under $8.50 Prime shipped (when you opt for Subscribe & Save). They also carry solid user reviews with nearly 19,000 customers leaving them with a 5 star rating.

For more household essentials, head over to our home goods deal hub. But if you’re still in the market for 2021 wardrobe refresh, we are tracking some particularly notable deals, easily rivaling last month’s holiday sales, at Eastbay, the Dick’s Sporting Goods New Year Clearance Event, the Under Armour Semi-Annual Event, and this massive North Face Winter Sale.

More on the Gain Laundry Detergent Liquid Plus:

Liquid laundry detergent with brilliant cleaning performance that leaves behind a refreshing Gain Original scent. Smells great because it cleans great!

6 weeks of freshness from wash until wear. Directions – Start water, add Gain, then add clothes

Smells great because it cleans great!

Works in all washing machines even in cold water

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!