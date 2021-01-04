It’s Monday afternoon and that means it’s time for all of today’s best Android app deals. While we were expecting a bit of downtime here on top-tier app and game deals after the mass of holiday offers, there are plenty of notable price drops to take advantage of today. Starting with some classic board games gone virtual, like Monopoly and Game of Life, you’ll also find titles like Todo Reminder Pro, The House of Da Vinci, and some workout apps like HIIT, Abs workout PRO, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals.

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by a wide-ranging handset sale over at Amazon featuring hundreds of dollars in savings on various Samsung models starting from $445. From there, we turn our attention to ASUS’ 14-inch Chromebooks at all-time lows from $199 (up to $100 off). Then head over to Anker’s new year deals from $11 and check out this offer on Aukey’s 9-Port Dual Display USB-C Hub as well as this morning’s Smartphone Accessories roundup for even more.

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Monopoly:

Roll the dice and buy, sell, build, and scheme your way to become a rich landlord in MONOPOLY, the Hasbro board game and family classic loved by over a billion people in cities and countries worldwide. One of the most classic board games you know and love is available on mobile and tablets and playable both offline and online!

