FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Best Android app deals of the day: Monopoly, House of Da Vinci, HIIT workouts, more

-
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+

It’s Monday afternoon and that means it’s time for all of today’s best Android app deals. While we were expecting a bit of downtime here on top-tier app and game deals after the mass of holiday offers, there are plenty of notable price drops to take advantage of today. Starting with some classic board games gone virtual, like Monopoly and Game of Life, you’ll also find titles like Todo Reminder Pro, The House of Da Vinci, and some workout apps like HIIT, Abs workout PRO, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by a wide-ranging handset sale over at Amazon featuring hundreds of dollars in savings on various Samsung models starting from $445. From there, we turn our attention to ASUS’ 14-inch Chromebooks at all-time lows from $199 (up to $100 off). Then head over to Anker’s new year deals from $11 and check out this offer on Aukey’s 9-Port Dual Display USB-C Hub as well as this morning’s Smartphone Accessories roundup for even more. 

Today’s best game deals: Yakuza Like a Dragon $35, Kingdom Hearts from $10, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Monopoly:

Roll the dice and buy, sell, build, and scheme your way to become a rich landlord in MONOPOLY, the Hasbro board game and family classic loved by over a billion people in cities and countries worldwide. One of the most classic board games you know and love is available on mobile and tablets and playable both offline and online!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

It took two decades, but this PlayStation 1 game is fin...
Get personalized workouts and meal plans with one year ...
January PS4/PS5 PlayStation Plus FREE games: Maneater, ...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: OK Golf, ELOH, ...
Today’s best game deals: Yakuza Like a Dragon $35...
Save up to 30% on Samsung Galaxy handsets: Z Flip $409 ...
Start the year with Google Pixel 4a for free with 24-mo...
Seagate Xbox Game Drive portable SSDs fall to new all-t...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: OK Golf, ELOH, Majesty, and more

FREE+ Learn More
Reg. $13

Scosche’s ClipSync USB-C Keychain Cable falls under $10.50 at Amazon (Reg. $13)

$10.50 Learn More
40% off

Amazon has 96-loads of Gain Original Laundry Detergent down at $11 today (40% off)

$11 Learn More

It took two decades, but this PlayStation 1 game is finally done, download now

Learn More
Reg. $40

iOttie’s Easy One Touch Wireless brings 10W Qi charging to your car for $30 (Save 25%)

$30 Learn More
Save now

Link2Home extension cord reels roll up when you’re done using them from $19, today only

From $19 Learn More
30% off

Add Finer Form’s Half Ball Balance Trainer to the home gym: $70 (Today only, Reg. $100)

$70 Learn More
Reg. $400

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active2 Cellular falls to new all-time low at $250 (Save 38%)

$250 Learn More