The $74 Honeywell T5 smart thermostat works with HomeKit, Alexa, more

Amazon offers the Honeywell T5 Smart Thermostat for $74 shipped. You’ll also find this deal matched at Home Depot as part of its Special Buy of the Day. Regularly $100 or more and originally $149, today’s deal matches the all-time low price and is $16 less than our previous mention.

Honeywell’s HomeKit-enabled smart thermostat delivers 7-day flexible scheduling and geofence features to help you save money and energy. This model sports a slim design and “easy to read” e-ink interface. Today’s price comes just in time for winter and will help you cut down on unnecessary energy costs. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Those looking to save further will want to consider this Honeywell programmable thermostat for nearly $30 less. It still features automatic scheduling and 7-day programming to help you save on energy costs, making it a great option for updating your HVAC setup without shelling out too much cash.

While winter is upon us, this is a great time to score some off-season savings and gear up for next spring on energy-savings accessories. Jump over to our Green Deals roundup for even more price drops to enjoy this holiday season. In addition to today’s lead deal being at Amazon, Home Depot is offering it for the same price as part of a wide-ranging sale on thermostats, which you can see here.

Honeywell T5 Smart Thermostat features:

Wi-Fi enabled – control from anywhere

Your choice of comfort control: 7-day scheduling or location based temperature control using geo-fence technology to make you comfortable by using your smartphone’s location to know when you’re away and when you return

Ecosystem integration – works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, IFTTT, Apple HomeKit, Apple Watch, Stringify, Yonomi and Cortana

