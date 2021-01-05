FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

The $74 Honeywell T5 smart thermostat works with HomeKit, Alexa, more

-
AmazonGreen DealsHoneywell
Reg. $100+ $74

Amazon offers the Honeywell T5 Smart Thermostat for $74 shipped. You’ll also find this deal matched at Home Depot as part of its Special Buy of the Day. Regularly $100 or more and originally $149, today’s deal matches the all-time low price and is $16 less than our previous mention.

Honeywell’s HomeKit-enabled smart thermostat delivers 7-day flexible scheduling and geofence features to help you save money and energy. This model sports a slim design and “easy to read” e-ink interface. Today’s price comes just in time for winter and will help you cut down on unnecessary energy costs. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Those looking to save further will want to consider this Honeywell programmable thermostat for nearly $30 less. It still features automatic scheduling and 7-day programming to help you save on energy costs, making it a great option for updating your HVAC setup without shelling out too much cash.

While winter is upon us, this is a great time to score some off-season savings and gear up for next spring on energy-savings accessories. Jump over to our Green Deals roundup for even more price drops to enjoy this holiday season. In addition to today’s lead deal being at Amazon, Home Depot is offering it for the same price as part of a wide-ranging sale on thermostats, which you can see here.

Honeywell T5 Smart Thermostat features:

  • Wi-Fi enabled – control from anywhere
  • Your choice of comfort control: 7-day scheduling or location based temperature control using geo-fence technology to make you comfortable by using your smartphone’s location to know when you’re away and when you return
  • Ecosystem integration – works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, IFTTT, Apple HomeKit, Apple Watch, Stringify, Yonomi and Cortana

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries…

Honeywell

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Timex’s minimalistic Fairfield Slip-Thru Watch st...
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla hardcover art books hit...
Logitech’s G PRO Hero Gaming Mouse returns to all...
AmazonBasics discounts slash up to 29% off pet beds, ba...
PowerA’s Nintendo Switch Folio Case falls to new ...
Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower MagSafe Charger $26 (S...
iDevices HomeKit dimmer switches and more now up to 28%...
Save $120 on Apple’s latest 21-inch Retina 4K iMac at...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $100

HomeKit support highlights this Emerson Sensi smart thermostat at $81

$81 Learn More

Green Deals: Honeywell T4 Pro Thermostat $17, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Kobalt Power Core Electric Scooter $89.50, more

Learn More
$74 off

Timex’s minimalistic Fairfield Slip-Thru Watch strikes $36, more up to $74 off

From $36 Learn More
Reg. $40+

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla hardcover art books hit Amazon lows from $26.50 (Reg. up to $80)

$26.50+ Learn More
Reg. $70

Logitech’s G PRO Hero Gaming Mouse returns to all-time low at $50 (Save 29%)

$50 Learn More
60% off

Timbuk2 Garage Sale cuts up to 60% off MacBook backpacks, messenger bags, more

From $30 Learn More
Save 29%

AmazonBasics discounts slash up to 29% off pet beds, bags, more priced from $14

From $14 Learn More