Best Android app deals of the day: Neo Monsters, Digital Dashboard GPS Pro, more

We are now ready to kick the week off with today’s best Android game and app deals. While loads of new products and interesting technologies are being showcased today for CES 2021, we are going to take a brief break to go over all of the most notable price drops on apps courtesy of Google Play. Highlights of today’s collection include titles like Neo Monsters, Neverwinter Nights, Digital Dashboard GPS Pro, Chess Coach Pro, PDF Editor & Creator, and even more. Hit the jump for a complete look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Deals on OnePlus Nord N10 5G handsets as well as Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10+ continue this week. But Lenovo’s 2-in-1 touchscreen Chromebook Duet at $50 off is headlining today’s Android hardware deals. That’s on top of Lenovo’s 11-inch Chromebook Flex 3 and everything else you’ll find right here. The Google Fit-ready Wyze Scale is seeing a nice price drop today and here are all of this afternoon’s best Android-friendly smartphone accessories

Today’s best game deals: Astral Chain $45, Nioh 2 $10, Immortals Fenyx $30, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Neo Monsters:

Neo Monsters is an addictive strategy RPG that features epic 4v4 battles between two teams of up to 16 monsters. The unique turn-based battle system allows you to come up with powerful chain strategies by combining hundreds of abilities. Hunt down the strongest monsters and harness their power, then take the battle online to dominate in exciting PvP battles and leagues! Are you ready to take the challenge?

