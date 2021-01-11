FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

LEGO’s 501st Clone Battle Pack returns to low at $24 (Save 20%), more from $16

Amazon is currently offering the LEGO Star Wars 501st Legion Clone Trooper Battle Pack for $23.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its $30 going rate, today’s offer saves you 20%, matches our previous mention for the all-time low, and is still one of the first price cuts since launching last September. This 285-piece set assembles two brick-built vehicles including a scout walker and speeder bike. That’s on top of assembling four all-new 501st Clone Troopers as well as two Battle Droids for building out your own Republic Army. We found it to be a must-have in our hands-on review. Head below for more LEGO deals from $16.

Also on sale today, Amazon is discounting the LEGO Super Mario Starter Course set for the very first, marking down the price to $56.41. Usually $60, today’s offer is a new all-time low and the first chance you have to save on LEGO and Nintendo’s long-awaited collaboration. This 231-piece set lets you assemble a brick-built course for the included electronic Mario figure to complete. Get a closer look at the experience in our hands-on review.

Other notable LEGO deals include:

Then once you’ve checked out all of the discounted kits here, be sure to swing by our coverage of all the new LEGO builds that launched to start off 2021. We also just took a hands-on look at the new X-Wing Starfighter, and the latest addition to LEGO’s Ninjago City was just announced with a new 5,685-piece Gardens expansion.

More on the LEGO 501st Clone Battle Pack:

Create epic conflicts between 501st Legion Clone Troopers and the Separatist Army’s Battle Droids with this action-packed LEGO Star Wars building set for kids (75280). The posable AT-RT Walker and BARC Speeder construction models each have authentic blue and white 501st Legion color schemes, plus stud shooters for battle play.

