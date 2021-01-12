FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Elevate your Zoom calls or Twitch streams with Aukey’s 1080p Webcam at $28 (30% off)

Reg. $40 $28

Aukey Direct via Amazon is currently offering its 1080p USB Webcam for $27.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from its $40 going rate, today’s price cut amounts to 30% in savings, matches our previous mention for the second-best discount to date, and comes within $0.50 of the all-time low. If you’re still relying on a Mac or PC’s built-in webcam, it’s time to upgrade your Zoom game or streaming setup with Aukey’s 1080p webcam. It features a 2MP sensor with built-in stereo microphones to ensure you sound great, too. A clip-on design allows you to easily attach this webcam to a laptop, external monitor, and more. Over 6,900 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If you don’t mind going with a less well-known brand, this 1080p webcam will only set you back $21 at Amazon. It lacks the higher-end audio quality found above, but will still surely be a step up from your MacBook’s built-in camera. Dive into our Tested with 9to5Toys review for a closer look at its performance.

Then while you’re upgrading the streaming setup, be sure to check out this ongoing Razer Seiren Emote Mic discount, which brings a LED display to your kit alongside improved audio quality at $100. Plus, the Elgato Stream Deck Mini is another upgrade worth a look, especially considering its $80 sale price. Or if it’s gear for your macOS workstation, dive into the offer still live in our Mac accessories guide.

Aukey 1080p Webcam features:

High-definition 1080p 2-megapixel webcam with 1/2.9” CMOS image sensor and built-in stereo microphones. Delivers sharp, smooth video for Skype chats and YouTube recordings. Excellent video quality with 1080p streaming and recording at 30fps. Good performance even in dimly lit rooms. Fixed focus keeps things in focus up to five meters away.

