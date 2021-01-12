Dell’s XPS Desktop sports a GTX 1660 Super + 10th Gen i5 at $600 (40% off)

Dell is offering its XPS Desktop with 2.9GHz i5/8GB/256GB for $599.99 shipped with the code DTXPSAFF112 at checkout. Down from its $990 list price, today’s deal saves you 40% and is the best available. You’ll find that the 10th Gen i5 processor and GTX 1660 Super graphics card available here provide ample power for both gaming and content creation alike. This is perfect for 1080p gaming and video or photo editing, making it a well-rounded machine. Plus, it’s upgradable so you can swap out the CPU or GPU for more power in the future, as well as add extra storage or RAM as needed. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

More about the Dell XPS Desktop:

Stay in the flow with a new 10th Gen Intel® Core processor-powered XPS desktop that handles your creative projects with ease, like editing photos and videos, so they’re ready to share in a flash. Immerse yourself in your favorite show, the latest popular game, or a new creative project – and never think twice about your PC’s ability to keep up. Designed with you in mind, 10th Gen InteI® Core desktop processors give you the performance you’ve always wanted, for everything you do.

