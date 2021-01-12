Samsung’s Odyssey G7 1440p monitor hits $600 (Refurb, Orig. $800), more from $110

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of certified refurbished Samsung monitors starting at $109.99 with free shipping for Prime members. A $6 delivery fee applies otherwise. Headlining is the Samsung 32-inch Odyssey G7 Curved Gaming Monitors for $599.99. Down from its usual $800 going rate for a new condition model, today’s offer saves you 25% and marks a new all-time low. Centered around a 1440p QLED panel with 240Hz refresh rate, Samsung’s latest gaming monitor delivers a curved 32-inch design to your setup. On top of NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync support, there’s also Infinity Core RGB lighting with HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB 3.0 ports completing the package. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,600 customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Includes a 90-day warranty. Head below for more.

Other Samsung monitors on sale today:

Samsung Odyssey G7 monitor features:

Bringing the same 240hz refresh rate, 1ms response times, G-Sync and FreeSync Premium Pro support and Infinity Core lighting of the G9 – the G7 is the perfect choice for those who want the future of gaming monitors, in a more traditional size.

