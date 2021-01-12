Teach your Little Tikes to dunk with this Easy Score Basketball Set for $20 (Reg. $35)

Walmart is now offering the Little Tikes TotSports Easy Score Basketball Set for $19.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Regularly $35, today’s offer is more than 40% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. This set currently fetches $35 at Amazon where it has never dropped below $24.50. A great way to keep the little ones active indoors and out, the hoop adjusts from 2.5- to 4-feet and includes and oversized rim. Designed to develop social and motor skills as well as coordination, it ships with three junior-sized basketballs and the base can be weighted down. Rated 4+ stars from well over 19,000 Amazon customers where it is a best-seller. More details below.

You can use some of your savings to score some extra balls on Amazon with this 2-pack coming in at $13 Prime shipped. It carries solid ratings and will ensure you have some extras laying around just in case, or if you want to setup a mini 3-point contest.

But if you would prefer to keep the kids occupied with something more educational, take a look at this ongoing ABC Mouse all-time low at 60% off, not to mention this year of Amazon Kids+ at a low of $20. Just make sure you check out the new LEGO BricQ Motion lineup STEAM creations and everything else in our brick-built deal hub as well.

More on the Little Tikes Basketball Set

Get kids engaged in active play with this Little Tikes Basketball Set. Toy comes with a small ball that is just the right size for those little hands. You can also inflate it if it gets flat so it is always ready to use. An over-sized rim makes it easy for children to make shots and to score on the kid’s basketball set. Use it to teach kids about positive competition while enhancing their motor skills. This Easy Score toy basketball set also helps to develop hand-eye coordination as they learn to make baskets. The net height is adjustable from 2.5′ to 4′ so you can accommodate the size of the child.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!