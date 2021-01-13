AirPrint? Check. Color? Yep. Canon’s laser printer is $199 (Reg. $250)

Walmart offers the Canon MF641Cw Color Laser Printer with AirPrint for $199. Free shipping is available for all. Originally $319, we’ve seen this printer trend around $250 more recently. Today’s deal is the best price we’ve tracked since last summer. This model from Canon delivers everything you would want in a printer at this price point, including color laser functionality, AirPrint, and scanning. You’ll be able to send documents and pictures directly from your iOS and Mac devices, making it easy to quickly get things on paper at home and around the office. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Another standout today is the HP ENVY Photo Color Inkjet for $149.99. This model features a fully color design that’s great for printing photos and more. It’s a #1 best-seller at Amazon where over 1,400 reviewers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Of course, you’ll have to deal with more regular refills of ink, which is certainly worth considering in the long run.

Make the most of your savings today with a 500-page ream of best-selling HP paper for your new printer. Over 70,000 Amazon customers have left a nearly perfect review score, so it must be some premium paper.

While we’re talking about upgrading your at-home setup, don’t miss this offer on Aukey’s 1080p webcam. At today’s price of $28, it’s both affordable and a solid upgrade from your MacBook’s webcam.

Canon imageClass Color Laser Printer features:

The Canon Color image CLASS MF641Cw printer offers diverse features and high-quality printing, scanning and copy capabilities. Giving you the support, peace of mind, and value you deserve. Application Library allows you to customize the 5-inch, color touch panel, so you can access the functions you use most and display an image of your choice. With a 250 page capacity, you can keep printing, longer, with minimal interruptions. Print bold and vibrant color documents, school files, business presentations and more.

