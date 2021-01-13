FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

AirPrint? Check. Color? Yep. Canon’s laser printer is $199 (Reg. $250)

-
mac accessoriesWalmartCanon
Reg. $250 $199

Walmart offers the Canon MF641Cw Color Laser Printer with AirPrint for $199. Free shipping is available for all. Originally $319, we’ve seen this printer trend around $250 more recently. Today’s deal is the best price we’ve tracked since last summer. This model from Canon delivers everything you would want in a printer at this price point, including color laser functionality, AirPrint, and scanning. You’ll be able to send documents and pictures directly from your iOS and Mac devices, making it easy to quickly get things on paper at home and around the office. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Another standout today is the HP ENVY Photo Color Inkjet for $149.99. This model features a fully color design that’s great for printing photos and more. It’s a #1 best-seller at Amazon where over 1,400 reviewers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Of course, you’ll have to deal with more regular refills of ink, which is certainly worth considering in the long run.

Make the most of your savings today with a 500-page ream of best-selling HP paper for your new printer. Over 70,000 Amazon customers have left a nearly perfect review score, so it must be some premium paper.

While we’re talking about upgrading your at-home setup, don’t miss this offer on Aukey’s 1080p webcam. At today’s price of $28, it’s both affordable and a solid upgrade from your MacBook’s webcam.

Canon imageClass Color Laser Printer features:

The Canon Color image CLASS MF641Cw printer offers diverse features and high-quality printing, scanning and copy capabilities. Giving you the support, peace of mind, and value you deserve. Application Library allows you to customize the 5-inch, color touch panel, so you can access the functions you use most and display an image of your choice. With a 250 page capacity, you can keep printing, longer, with minimal interruptions. Print bold and vibrant color documents, school files, business presentations and more. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

Walmart

Walmart deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, gaming, LEGO and Apple products like iPad, iPhone, Apple TV and more

Canon

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Samsung’s 500GB T7 Portable SSD packs USB-C conne...
Elevate your Zoom calls or Twitch streams with Aukey...
Plugable launches new 7-in-1 USB-C Hub with 87W power p...
Today’s best game deals: Pikmin 3 Deluxe $45.50, ...
Teach your Little Tikes to dunk with this Easy Score Ba...
Elgato’s Thunderbolt 3 Pro Dock falls to new all-...
Save 30% on this 12-in-1 USB-C hub that has dual 4K HDM...
Western Digital launches all-new 4TB portable SSDs with...
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: Greenworks 16-inch 80V Electric Cordless String Trimmer $170, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Greenworks 80V 20-inch Electric Snow Blower (tool only) $170, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Anker Rechargeable Flashlight with USB $23, more

Learn More
$20 off

Get organized in 2021 with the Brother P-Touch Cube Smartphone Label Maker at $40

$40 Learn More
Reg. $500

Grab Jackery’s Explorer 500 Power Station ahead of camping season at $420 (Save $80)

$420 Learn More
Reg. $40

Today’s best game deals: Star Wars Squadrons $20, Xbox family board games from $4, more

$20 Learn More
20% off

eufy’s 1080p Wi-Fi Video Doorbell expands your Alexa setup for $96 (20% off), more

From $96 Learn More
50% off

Chefman’s TurboFry 3.6-Qt. air fryer now matching Amazon low at $30 shipped (50% off)

$30 Learn More