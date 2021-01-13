FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A7 64GB hits $230 (Save $50), more from $25

50% off From $25

Amazon offers the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4-inch 64GB Android Tablet for $229.99 shipped. Down from its $280 going rate, you’re saving $50 with today’s offer marking the third-best discount to date. Centered around a 10.4-inch display, the Galaxy Tab A7 delivers Samsung’s most affordable Android tablet experience while still packing notable features like Dolby Atmos speakers and all-day battery life. A built-in microSD card slot allows for expanding storage down the road and there’s also a USB-C charging port to complete the package. Over 2,800 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon offers the official Samsung Tab A7 Book Cover for $24.99. Down from $50, you’re saving 50% here with today’s offer not only marking a new all-time low, but the first notable price cut to date. This book cover protects the featured tablet with a folio design while also doubling as a stand for propping up the Galaxy Tab A7 during Netflix binges and the like. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 100 customers.

While you can find all of the best app and game deals for loading up your new tablet in our roundup right here, there are some additional hardware price cuts to be had in our Android guide. This morning notably saw a BOGO free offer launch on Google’s flagship Pixel 5, scoring you $700 in savings.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Android Tablet features:

Stream and browse on a 10.4-inch (1) ultra-widescreen display designed to bring your content to life without weighing you down. The front-facing, landscape-oriented camera allows you to transition between entertainment and video calls seamlessly. With an enhanced quad speaker system that plays everything in Dolby Atmos surround sound, you’ll always feel like you’re listening from the front row.

