We have now collected all of today’s most notable Android game and app deals. You will still find much of yesterday’s best price drops live down below, but there are more to add to the list this afternoon. We have some audio apps, freebies to keep the kids engaged at home, and more. Highlights include titles like Teach Your Monster to Read, Equalizer FX Pro, fMSX Deluxe, and many more. Hit the fold for a complete look at all of today’s best Android app deals.

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

We are adding to our growing collection of discounted Chromebooks with Samsung’s Chromebook Plus V2 at $180 off. That deal joins ongoing offers on Lenovo’s 2-in-1 touchscreen Chromebook Duet and the brand’s 11-inch Chromebook Flex 3. However, we also still have notable offers live on OnePlus Nord N10 5G and Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10+ smartphone as well. As for accessories, you’ll find the latest from Anker right here, a great deal on Samsung’s 500GB T7 Portable SSD, and plenty more in this morning’s roundup.

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Teach Your Monster to Read:

Teach Your Monster to Read is an award-winning phonics and reading game that’s helped millions of children learn to read. Parents have seen significant improvements in their children’s literacy within weeks. Teachers claim it’s a wonderful and captivating classroom tool that helps their students learn to read. Kids love making their monster and teaching it read. They learn through play.

