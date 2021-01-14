FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Give your desk an upgrade with this dual monitor mount for $42 shipped (30% off)

-
30% off $42

Dream Fit 2020 (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the HUANUO Dual Monitor Mount for $41.99 shipped with the code N6EGFG6U at checkout. Today’s deal knocks 30% off the normal going rate and is the best available. If you’ve got two monitors on your desk, it’s time to upgrade them with a proper mount. I’ve recently moved my monitors from the included stand to a dedicated mount and absolutely love it. It cleans up the desk quite a bit by removing the extended feet that monitor stands normally come with and allows me to have more control over where my display is pointed. This stand includes support for two screens up to 32-inches each. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you only have one screen or don’t mind losing out on the gas-powered arms in today’s lead deal, this arm is the perfect buy. You’ll find that it supports monitors up to 27-inches and has a sleek build. It’s a great choice for those on tighter budgets as well, since it comes in at $24 on Amazon.

Don’t miss out on LG’s latest monitors that sport HDMI 2.1, Nano IPS, and more. Designed to be perfect for both desktop and console platforms, you’ll find a plethora of features here that are sure to give your gaming setup a fantastic upgrade.

HUANUO Dual Monitor Mount features:

➤IMPROVE YOUR POSTURE FOR EFFICIENT WORK – With the stand, the upper articulating gas spring arm reaches up to 26.18”(vesa center to desktop), freely choose the monitor height and comfortable posture for productive work.

