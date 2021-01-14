Amazon clears out Samsung Galaxy Buds at new all-time low of $49

Amazon offers the Galaxy Buds True Wireless Earbuds for $49 shipped. Having originally sold for $130, we’ve more recently been noting an $80 going rate with today’s offer marking a new all-time low and beating the previous best price by $19. Even with Samsung just announcing its new Galaxy Buds Pro, these standard edition models are worth a look for those who don’t need ANC, especially at today’s price. Alongside 6-hour playback per charge which the companion charging case bumps up to 13, you’ll enjoy a splash-resistant design and AKG drivers. Over 35,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Save even more when you opt for these true wireless earbuds from Aukey instead. Right now, you’ll only pay $32 at Amazon, delivering a more affordable way to add some new earbuds to your workout regimen. There’s IPX5 water-resistance here on top of up to 35-hours of battery life, but you will miss out on the quick-pairing Android features found above. Though you will find a 4.5/5 star rating from over 1,300 customers.

Through the end of today, you can also score the best price yet on Google’s latest Pixel Buds at $99 in certified refurbished condition. That’s alongside everything else in our headphones guide today, including LG’s TONE Free Earbuds with UV disinfecting case at $101 and this ongoing AirPods Pro offer at $179.

Samsung Galaxy Buds features:

Upgrade your audio entertainment with these Samsung Galaxy Buds True Wireless Earbud Headphones. Optimized drivers offer enveloping bass and a wide range of sounds, while Bluetooth technology makes for convenient wireless connectivity.

