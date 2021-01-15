FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Anker discounts iPhone and Android essentials from $9.50 in latest sale

Anker has a fresh batch of deals over on its Amazon storefront this morning. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is Anker’s 10W PowerWave Pad for $9.34 when promo code ANKER2503 is applied during checkout. That’s a 35% savings from the regular going rate and the best offer we’ve tracked over the last half-year. With nearly every smartphone supporting wireless charging on the market today, there’s notable demand for fast wireless chargers. This model from Anker sports a pad-style design with charging speeds up to 10W. Rated 4.4/5 stars by over 70,000 Amazon customers. Head below for more top picks.

Other notable deals include:

Make sure to check out this week’s earlier Anker sale that’s still on-going with price drops for the latest portable projectors, HomeKit cameras, and more. CES 2021 also delivered MagSafe-compatible accessories and new truly wireless earbuds, too.

Anker PowerWave 10W Qi Charger features:

  • Complete Charging Convenience: Instantly charge your phone or earbuds simply by placing them in the center of PowerWave Pad. Never fuss around with plugging and unplugging cables again, just set down and power up.
  • Universal Compatibility: PowerWave Pad provides 10W output for Samsung Galaxy, 7.5W for iPhone, and 5W for other phones or wireless earbuds (including AirPods).
  • Through-Case Charging: Don’t fumble with your phone case. PowerWave charges directly through protective cases up to 5 mm thick (not including cases with magnetic or metal attachments).

