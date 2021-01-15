Learn about preserving food with COSORI’s dehydrator at $50 shipped

Amazon is offering the COSORI Food Dehydrator for $49.99 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of between $60 and $65, today’s deal comes within $0.20 of its all-time low and is the best available. If you’ve never tried a dehydrator before, it’ll completely change how you prepare certain meals. Essentially, you’ll put different items, be it meat, marshmallows, or even fruits, into the dehydrator to dry them out. This both preserves them and creates an entirely new texture that can turn something ordinary like a marshmallow into Lucky Charms ‘mallows. You’ll even get 50 recipes to try with your purchase. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you ditch the digital control that today’s lead deal offers, you can save some extra cash. Presto’s dehydrator comes in at 20% below COSORI’s model at just $40 shipped. While you can’t set the temperature here, this is a great way to get started with dehydrating to see if it’s something you’d be interested in doing more of.

More about the COSORI Food Dehydrator:

Designed in California. Comes with 5 BPA-Free Trays, 1 Mesh Screen, 1 Fruit Roll Sheet, 1 Manual, 1Recipe. Check out our VIDEO on the left side & take a quick tour of this food dehydrator!(search for C165-2MS or C165-2FR to get more accessories)

EASY FOR BEGINNERS – With digital timer and adjustable temperature control. Time ranges: 30min-48hours, set the timer in 30-minute increments for up to 48 hours; Temperature ranges: 95ºF-165ºF

VERSATILE DEHYDRATOR – Dehydrate beef jerky, turkey jerky, meat, fruits, vegetables for a healthy life; Make non-addict dog treats for your pets; Dry backpacking food for outdoor adventurers

QUIET TO USE – Simply press the start button to dehydrate your food and go to sleep. The noise is less than 48dB, which equals noise levels recorded in the library

