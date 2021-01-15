This 6-slice steel toaster oven is also an air fryer, now $70 shipped (Today only, Reg. $150)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the Insignia 6-Slice Toaster Oven Air Fryer for $69.99 shipped. Also matched via its Deals of the Day. Regularly $150, this Best Buy exclusive is now $80 or just under 55% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. Insignia’s dual-function countertop cooker can toast, bake, dehydrate, and broil, alongside special preset settings for cookies, pizza, and keeping things warm. However, the 25-liter interior also supports air frying for that golden crisp texture without all of the unhealthy oil. Other features include the tempered glass door, removable drip tray, digital LED display, and more. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Don’t need the toaster oven feature? Just score a 2-quart Chefman TurboFry Air Fryer for $40 shipped. This model carries a 4+ star rating from over 6,500 Amazon customers. Clearly this one will limit the possibilities to straight up air frying, but if you don’t think the countertop oven is going to get much use otherwise, you might as well save some cash and go with a dedicated option.

For more discounted kitchenware head over to our regularly updated home goods deal hub. We have deals on COSORI’s dehydrator, the KitchenAidSteel Cold Brew Maker, about 50% off Blendtec’s Designer 650 Blender, and the Keurig 5-inch K-Slim Coffee Maker, just to name a few. But be sure to give the new Container Store x Marie Kondo collection a look while you’re at it.

More on Insignia 6-Slice Toaster Oven Air Fryer:

Enjoy your favorite meals with this six-slice Insignia digital toaster oven with air frying capabilities. With the use of convection technology, this toaster oven is able to perform 8 functions, such as air-fry, dehydrate, and broil. Fit a 12″ pizza into the 25L interior, and choose your food’s optimal cooking position with the three adjustable rack positions.

