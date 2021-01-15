Xtrfy launched a unique collaboration with the “world-renowned” gaming mouse expert Rocket Jump Ninja to create the company’s latest ultralight mouse, the Xtrfy MZ1 Zy’s Rail. This unique peripheral offers you a design unlike most other mice and is built to be the best of the best, according to the manufacturer. Launching this spring, pre-orders begin in February. So, what all is the Xtrfy MZ1 Zy’s Rail? Well, keep reading to find out.

Xtrfy MZ1 Zy’s Rail offers a super unique shape

The first thing you’ll notice about the Xtrfy MZ1 Zy’s Rail ultralight gaming mouse is its overall shape. Zy Ryoka, better known as Rocket Jump Ninja has done over 150 reviews and has over 20 years of experience in first-person shooter games, which is why Xtrfy chose to collaborate with him on the company’s latest mouse.

If you want to aim your best, you need a shape that doesn’t hinder your movement. Shape is king. But a lot of the mice we get these days are just mirror images, of each other and previous mice. While everything else gets better, the shapes stay mostly the same. We need new and fresh designs. So I decided to test some theories of what would make the best mouse: thin grip width, low button height, high back, subtle curvature on the sides, comfort grooves in the buttons and more. And thankfully, the theories were right. I’ve never aimed better. Zy Rykoa

Essentially, the shape of the MZ1 is built around a form-factor that offers subtle curvature on the sides. The asymmetrical design offers right-handed gamers a comfortable grip, and since it only weighs 56g, it won’t be too heavy to move around.

The unique design extends into the RGB build

It wouldn’t be a gaming mouse without RGB, and Xtrfy wanted to deliver well on that front. The design here offers an RGB ring around the front half of the mouse, as well as unique accents around the rest of it. Plus, it’s both dust and splash resistant, allowing it for it to be super durable for intense gaming sessions.

Pricing and availability

The Xtrfy MZ1 Zy’s Rail will retail for $79 and is scheduled to be available in the spring of this year, with pre-orders opening in February.

9to5Toys’ take

I recently switched to an ultralight mouse on my gaming PC, and let me tell you, I love it more than I expected to. Normally, I default to a big, clunky MMO mouse because it has all kinds of buttons that can be programmed to work in whatever game I’m playing. While this works great for MMOs, I’ve been spending more time in No Man’s Sky than anything else lately, and I just don’t need 12 programmable buttons for that game. Because of this, the ultralight mouse I’m using gives me less drag on the surface and just glides smoother.

If you’ve yet to make the jump to an ultralight mouse, it’s time. The Xtrfy MZ1 Zy’s Rail looks super interesting, and I’d love to check it out sometime. What do you think? Is this your next mouse? Why or why not? Let me know over on Twitter @pcamp96.

