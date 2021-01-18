We are kicking off another week in Android deals with a series of notable offers, but for now it’s time for the best game and app deals of the day courtesy of Google Play and beyond. Today’s collection has some solid price drops on productivity and reminder suites as well as some story books for the kids, top-down action games, puzzlers, and more. Highlights include Door Kickers, Reminder Pro, Three Towers, Cross DJ Pro, 9th Dawn III RPG, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals.

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Alongside this morning’s deal on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 at $70 off, today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by Google’s Pixel 4a 5G at the all-time low. But you’ll also want to check out this offer on Google’s official Pixel 5 Fabric Case and Samsung’s tech UV sanitizer wireless Qi charger before you dive into today’s Chromebook offers. HP’s latest 14-inch model is now down to $249 and you’ll find even more right here. Over on the accessory side of things, we have price drops on Samsung’s 512GB microSD Card, loads of new deals in the latest Amazon Anker sale, and even more in this morning’s roundup.

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Door Kickers:

Door Kickers mixes old school, no-quarter action/strategy with modern ergonomic interfaces and puts you in command of a SWAT team during a tactical intervention. Analyze the situation, plan team routes, choose equipment and breach points, and coordinate multiple troopers to reach the hostage room before the bad guys get to press that trigger. Includes a new campaign, as well as full cross-platform saves compatibility and an all-new interface designed specifically for touch based platforms.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!