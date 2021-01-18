Samsung’s tech UV sanitizer doubles as a wireless Qi charger at $30 (Reg. up to $50)

Today only, Woot is offering the Samsung Qi Wireless Charger and UV Sanitizer for $29.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $50 and currently fetching $40 at Amazon, today’s offer is as much as 40% in savings and the lowest price we can find. With enough space to accomodate a Galaxy S20 Ultra, this model is designed to kill germs on “not only your smartphone but also various items, such as glasses, earphones and other accessories.” It can take care of “up to 99% of bacteria within 10 minutes” and doubles as a wireless charging system for your device. It also makes use of a magnetic cover, a rubber stopper, and comes with a 1-year warranty from Samsung. Rated 4+ stars from over 550 Amazon customers. More details below.

While they won’t provide the UV sanitization and wireless charging capabilities like the lead deal, but you can save some cash with the Care Check Tech Wipes. The 300-pack of individually wrapped wipes sells for about half the price of the Samsung Qi Wireless Charger/UV Sanitizer and carries solid ratings from over 2,500 Amazon customers. They are also great for larger devices, like this discounted Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, that won’t fit in the UV sanitizer.

Check out this ongoing deal on the UV disinfecting-equipped LG TONE Free Earbuds and then dive into this morning’s new Anker Amazon sale. With offers starting from $15, this is a great place to score some new accessories for your Apple and Android gear including chargers, Qi charging stands, and much more.

More on the Samsung Qi Wireless Charger and UV Sanitizer:

Keep Your Belongings Safe from Contamination: Dedicated to keeping your personal daily belongings contamination-free. Spacious design accommodates Galaxy S20 Ultra. Kill germs of not only your smartphone but also for various items, such as glasses, earphones and other accessories. Destroys Harmful Bacteria: UV sterilizer has been tested and proven by 3rd party laboratories to effectively kill up to 99% of bacteria within 10 minutes. (Including Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus, Candida albicans)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!