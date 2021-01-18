iRobot’s latest Roomba i3/+ smart robotic vacuums on sale from $300 (Save $100)

Amazon offers the iRobot Roomba i3 Smart Robotic Vacuum for $299.99 shipped. Down from $400, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount, comes within $1 of the all-time low, and is the second-best discount to date. iRobot’s Roomba i3 delivers a more affordable autonomous cleaning system that still packs some of the brand’s more flagship-oriented features. Alongside Alexa control, there’s also a floor tracking sensor for mapping your home as well as a 75-minute runtime and iRobot’s signature 3-stage suction system. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,300 customers and you can check out our launch coverage for a closer look. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon has the iRobot Roomba i3+ for $499.99. Down from $600, today’s offer is the third-best we’ve seen to date and saves you $100. With a similar feature set to the lead deal, this automated cleaning package mixes things up by bringing in an automatic dirt disposal unit. So instead of having to empty the dust from your vacuum after every few cleaning sessions, debris can be stored for up to 60-days before needing to be handled. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 3,100 customers.

And now that your home’s cleaning has been automated, be sure to check out all of the other essentials for around the house in our deal hub right here. This morning saw some notable upgrades for the kitchen drop in price, with the Philips Fully Automatic Espresso Machine at $100 off, as well as this 5-quart steel air fryer falling to $40.

iRobot Roomba i3 features:

Get cleaner floors with less effort—with the Roomba i3 robot vacuum that offers 10X the Power-Lifting Suction* to pull in dirt, dust and pollen. When allergy season hits or peak pet shedding season comes around, it offers extra cleaning sessions to keep your floors looking their best. It even learns your cleaning habits and suggests cleaning times that work around your schedule. Reactive Sensor Technology helps it avoid getting stuck, while Dirt Detect Technology focuses cleaning where its needed most.

