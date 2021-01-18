JBL’s Link View wields Assistant + IPX4 water resistance at a new low of $70

JBL’s official eBay storefront is offering its Link View Assistant Smart Display for $79.99 shipped. Down from its $300 original price and our last mention of $85, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. The JBL Link View delivers an 8-inch smart display centered around Google Assistant. This means that you can use it for commanding your smart home, getting answers from the virtual helper, and more. An IPX4 water-resistant design means that it’s even well-suited for dishing out recipes on your kitchen countertop. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 435 customers, which largely agrees with our hands-on review.

However, if you’re in Amazon’s ecosystem and want to save a few bucks, the Echo Show 5 is a fantastic alternative to both mentions above. It comes in at $70, saving you an additional $10 from today’s lead deal. Sporting a smaller 5-inch display when compared with the Link View, this smart screen leverages Amazon’s Alexa platform for a wide-ranging and all-encompassing design.

Use some of your savings from today’s lead deal to further expand your smart home. We’re tracking several deals in our guide, including GE’s Z-Wave Smart Motion Dimmer Switch at $50.50, up to 21% off meross gear, and much more.

JBL Link View Assistant Smart Display features:

See what Google Assistant is telling you with this JBL Link View smart display. Its 8-inch color touch-screen display lets you watch videos and read information you requested from Google, and it has a 5-megapixel camera with a PrivacySwitch feature for making video calls. Enjoy online entertainment via the Chromecast built-in to this JBL Link View smart display.

