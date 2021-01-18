WD’s 5TB USB-C hard drive handles Time Machine backups for $120 (Save 20%)

Amazon currently offers the WD 5TB My Passport Ultra USB-C Portable Hard Drive at $119.99 shipped. Usually fetching $150, today’s offer saves you 20% and matches our previous mention for the third-best price to date. For comparison, other 5TB USB-C drives sell in the $150 range. WD’s My Passport Ultra drive is enclosed in a metal casing and packs USB-C connectivity for upwards of 5Gb/s transfer speeds. On top of being able to pair with your Mac or iPad Pro out of the box without needing a dongle, its compact design will conveniently stow away in a drawer or your everyday carry without taking up too much space. Over 6,700 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Ditch the metal enclosure and opt for a lower-capacity drive to save even more when picking up WD’s 2TB My Passport for $77. You’ll still benefit from the same USB-C connectivity noted above, but in a more affordable package that’ll give you plenty of room for storing files or setting up Time Machine backups.

While we’re still tracking a series of Seagate storage discounts from $92, you’ll want to check out everything else that’s live in our Mac accessories guide, as well. This morning saw the stylish Twelve South HiRise for MacBook stand hit $59, which joins all of the other accessories from the brand that are on sale starting at $22.

WD 5TB My Passport Ultra features:

Equipped with USB-C technology, the My Passport Ultra for Mac portable drive offers an easy way to expand your storage. Its modern metal design complements your Mac, and out of the box, It’s formatted for macOS and time Machine compatibility. Fusing modern anodized metal and textures, the My Passport Ultra for Mac portable drive matches your personal style and the latest Mac computers.

