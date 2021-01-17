FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Upgrade your battlestation with Stormtrooper-themed Razer gaming accessories from $40

-
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsRazer
33% off From $40

Amazon is currently offering the Razer BlackWidow Lite Stormtrooper Edition Gaming Keyboard for $70.99 shipped. Usually fetching $100, today’s offer is good for a 29% price cut, comes within $6 of the all-time low, and is the third-best discount to date. Outfitted with a unique design inspired by the Galactic Empire, Razer’s Star Wars-themed keyboard has a white and black design fitting for its Stormtrooper inspiration. You’ll still find all of the usual features from the standard BlackWidow Lite, like fully programable macro support, individually backlit keys with Razer Orange switches, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 1,100 customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more Star Wars-themed Razer accessories from $40.

Also on sale, Amazon is also discounting another peripheral from Razer’s Stormtrooper collection, with the Atheris Wireless Gaming Mouse dropping to $39.99. Down from $60, you’re saving 33% and matching our previous mention for the all-time low. Featuring a high-precision 7,200DPI optical sensor, Razer’s Atheris mouse delivers a black and white design with Stormtrooper motifs alongside an ergonomic design. There’s also five programable buttons, both Bluetooth and wireless 2.4GHz connectivity, and 350-hour battery life. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 1,800 customers.

You’ll also find plenty of other ways to elevate your setup over in our PC gaming guide. Notably, we’re tracking up to $750 discounts on select Alienware UltraWides, 240Hz gaming monitors, and more, alongside other battlestation-worthy price cuts.

Razer BlackWidow Lite Stormtrooper keyboard features:

The BlackWidow Lite keyboard boasts the powerful performance of a RAZER mechanical gaming Keyboard with a sleek, minimalist profile that’s fit for the professional environment. Equipped with RAZER Orange mechanical switches that provide near-silent, tactile feedback, the Razer BlackWidow Lite ensures the best typing experience possible while being discreet.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.

Razer

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Save up to 80% on Goodreads Choice Award-winning Kindle...
Seagate’s 1TB Ultra Touch USB-C SSD drops to low ...
Amazon Echo Buds deliver hands-free Alexa, more at $90 ...
Latest Roku Ultra with HomeKit + AirPlay 2 falls to $76...
Save up to 30% on home fitness gear, protein powder, mo...
Twelve South Amazon sale: StayGo USB-C Hub $72, AirFly ...
Today’s Amazon furniture discounts start at $28 (...
AmazonBasics, Timbuk2, + Osprey luggage and bags are up...
Show More Comments

Related

80% off

Save up to 80% on Goodreads Choice Award-winning Kindle eBooks from $1.50

From $1.50 Learn More
24% off

Seagate’s 1TB Ultra Touch USB-C SSD drops to low of $135 (Save $30), more from $92

From $92 Learn More
Reg. $130

Amazon Echo Buds deliver hands-free Alexa, more at $90 (Save 31%)

$90 Learn More
25% off

Latest Roku Ultra with HomeKit + AirPlay 2 falls to $76 (Save 24%), more from $30

From $30 Learn More
30% off

Save up to 30% on home fitness gear, protein powder, more starting at $11

From $11 Learn More
28% off

Twelve South Amazon sale: StayGo USB-C Hub $72, AirFly Pro $48, more from $22

From $22 Learn More
Reg. $29

Google Home Mini falls to one of its best prices yet at just $15

$15 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Watch Series 6/SE up to $250 off, AirPods Pro $179, official iPhone cases from $17, more

Learn More