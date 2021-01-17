Upgrade your battlestation with Stormtrooper-themed Razer gaming accessories from $40

Amazon is currently offering the Razer BlackWidow Lite Stormtrooper Edition Gaming Keyboard for $70.99 shipped. Usually fetching $100, today’s offer is good for a 29% price cut, comes within $6 of the all-time low, and is the third-best discount to date. Outfitted with a unique design inspired by the Galactic Empire, Razer’s Star Wars-themed keyboard has a white and black design fitting for its Stormtrooper inspiration. You’ll still find all of the usual features from the standard BlackWidow Lite, like fully programable macro support, individually backlit keys with Razer Orange switches, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 1,100 customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more Star Wars-themed Razer accessories from $40.

Also on sale, Amazon is also discounting another peripheral from Razer’s Stormtrooper collection, with the Atheris Wireless Gaming Mouse dropping to $39.99. Down from $60, you’re saving 33% and matching our previous mention for the all-time low. Featuring a high-precision 7,200DPI optical sensor, Razer’s Atheris mouse delivers a black and white design with Stormtrooper motifs alongside an ergonomic design. There’s also five programable buttons, both Bluetooth and wireless 2.4GHz connectivity, and 350-hour battery life. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 1,800 customers.

Razer BlackWidow Lite Stormtrooper keyboard features:

The BlackWidow Lite keyboard boasts the powerful performance of a RAZER mechanical gaming Keyboard with a sleek, minimalist profile that’s fit for the professional environment. Equipped with RAZER Orange mechanical switches that provide near-silent, tactile feedback, the Razer BlackWidow Lite ensures the best typing experience possible while being discreet.

