Tested: Spigen S350 Apple Watch dock is a minimal solution for charging

In recent years, there has been a trend of popular accessory makers releasing nightstand charging systems that can power up a myriad of devices at once. And we’ve reviewed our fair share of them here. However, sometimes it’s a simpler solution that’s more effective. Enter the Spigen S350 Apple Watch Stand. This affordable and minimalistic solution delivers a home for your wearable that simply does what you ask of it: charge. Head below for a quick overview and a few thoughts in the latest Tested with 9to5Toys.

Spigen S350 is a simple home for your Apple Watch

Spigen uses a simple sillicone design for its S350 Apple Watch stand. Molded and ready right out of the box, you’ll need to just place your existing Apple Watch charging puck into the dock and you can charge.

Spigen makes its minimalistic Apple Watch dock available in your choice of five different colors, including black, gray, midnight blue, white, green accent, and more. It’s compatible with all versions of Apple Watch currently on the market, including Series 6 and SE.

Notable Spigen S350 features include:

Spigen’s S350 Apple Watch Stand is made entirely of scratch-free TPU for minimal aesthetics packed with smart functionality. It features a bottom lip that cradles your watch on its side for stability that prevents your watch from swaying side to side. An exact charger cutout offers form-fitting precision that keeps things simple and easy to use.

Tested with 9to5Toys

As I noted above, there are plenty more high-end options out there on the market for powering up multiple devices at a time. Nomad and Satechi both have two of the best following the loss of AirPower a few years ago.

However, sometimes a far simpler solution will do. That’s what you get with the Spigen S350. As a standalone dock, it goes in tandem with a number of different charging setups. The one that sticks out the most? Apple’s new MagSafe charger.

That said, this Spigen dock isn’t for everyone. Not having an integrated Apple Watch charger will certainly be a turn-off for some. Additionally, pricier options offer up the ability to charge your Watch laying flat, which is not an option here. These are all things worth considering if you think you might put this Apple Watch accessory on your nightstand.

