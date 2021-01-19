Serif Labs, makers of the popular Affinity suite, is now offering big-time deals on some of the best photo apps for iOS and Mac. After seeing a notable Black Friday sale on the Affinity apps at the tail end of last year, today’s sale marks the first chance to score them at a discount since then. Not only is the entire suite of apps on sale today, but pricing is even better than the 2020 holiday sale. Head below for more details and deals starting from just $10.

You’re looking at some of the best photo apps out there for Apple’s hardware and, as we mentioned above, at the best prices we have tracked since the spring of 2020. While it’s hard to go wrong with any of today’s deals, one standout is Affinity Photo for iPad at $9.99. Regularly $20, today’s offer is 50% off the going rate, $4 under the 2020 Black Friday pricing, and matching the lowest price we have ever tracked.

This one is described as an “incredibly fast, powerful and immersive experience whether you are at home, in the studio, or on the move.” It is a former Apple iPad App of the Year winner that features intuitive and deep photo manipulation. All “rendering, adjustments, brushes and filters have been fully hardware-accelerated using Metal” for what Serif calls a “genuine desktop-grade, professional photo editing app.” Rated 4+ stars.

Browse through the rest of the Affinity app deals below:

iPad: Affinity Photo: $10 (Reg. $20)

iPhone: Affinity Designer: $10 (Reg. $20)

Mac: Affinity Photo: $25 (Reg. $50)

Mac: Affinity Designer: $25 (Reg. $50)

Mac: Affinity Publisher: $25 (Reg. $50)

More on Affinity Photo:

Best photo apps: Affinity Photo for iPad offers an incredibly fast, powerful and immersive experience whether you are at home, in the studio, or on the move. With meticulous attention to detail, each tool, panel and control has been completely reimagined for touch, and all rendering, adjustments, brushes and filters have been fully hardware-accelerated using Metal. The result is a genuine desktop-grade, professional photo editing app that provides an all-new way to interact with your images, without any compromise.

