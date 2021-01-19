Ninja’s Foodi 4-in-1 Indoor Grill and air fryer now $113 Prime shipped (Refurb, Orig. $210)

Today only, Woot is offering the Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 Indoor Grill for $112.99 in refurbished condition with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Originally $210, Walmart is currently charging $199 for this model in new condition with today’s deal matching our previous mention and the lowest we can find. Just for further comparison, Amazon is charging $210 for the very similar AG301 model with the dehydration feature. However, today’s featured deal is still quite a capable indoor grill that reaches temperatures up to 500-degrees and also doubles as an air fryer. A great way to bring the BBQ indoors, other features include the temperature-controlled grill grate, splatter shield, a cool-air zone to reduce smoke, and an included 4-quart air frying basket. Ships with a 90-day Woot warranty and carries a 4+ star rating.

If the added air frying features aren’t of interest, there are far more affordable options out there. Take this Elite Gourmet Large Indoor Electric Round Nonstick Grill, for example. It sells for $37 shipped at Amazon where it carries 4+ star ratings from over 3,800 customers. It doesn’t get quite as hot at 450-degrees and provides slightly less cooking space, but it will certainly get the job done for a fraction of the price, and with a 1-year warranty included.

Firstly go check out this discounted digital meat thermometer at under $17 to get the perfect cook on your grilled meals. Then dive into our home goods deal hub for additional offers on items for around the house, DIY tool sets, kitchenware, and even Home Depot’s 1-day water filtration sale. Just be sure to scope out this morning’s offer on NutriBullet’s Rx Blender as well.

More on the Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 Indoor Grill:

The grill that sears, sizzles, and air fry crisps. With Cyclonic Grilling Technology, super hot 500F air delivers Surround Searing, while the 500F high-density grill grate creates char-grilled marks and flavors without the smoke. 500F air circulates around food for amazing Surround Searing while the 500F high density grill grate creates char grilled marks and flavors, for food that’s perfectly cooked on the inside and char grilled on every side with Cyclonic Grilling Technology.

