Refresh your Nintendo Switch Online Family plan for under $21 today (Reg. $35)

Reg. $35 $21

Walmart is now offering Nintendo Switch Online Family 12 Month Subscriptions for $20.89 with free email delivery. Regularly $35 at Amazon, Target, and elsewhere, today’s offer is $14 or 40% off the going rate and the lowest price we have tracked since holiday price drops last year. For those unfamiliar here, the family plan allows for up to eight users to enjoy online multiplayer, cloud save data, access to the Mario battle royale game, and much more. Head below for additional details. 

But one of the most valuable aspects of being a Nintendo Switch Online member is the NES/SNES game library. It will net you free access to the growing collection of NES and SNES classic games you can play directly on your Switch. Most recently, Nintendo finalized the Donkey Kong Country trilogy, but you’ll also find Mario games, Wild Guns, and much more

Head over to this morning’s roundup for all of today’s best Nintendo Switch game deals. Just remember to take a closer look at the new Mario Red and Blue Edition Switch console, the latest details on New Pokémon Snap, the upcoming wave of Super Mario LEGO kits, and our hands-on review for Mario Kart Live

More on Nintendo Switch Online Family plans:

Nintendo Switch Online – Enjoy a curated library of 70+ classic Super NES and NES games. You can compete (or cooperate) online with friends, share your screen, or virtually pass the controller, depending on the game. With the Nintendo Switch Online smartphone app, you can also voice chat during your play sessions.

