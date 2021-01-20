FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best game deals: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $35, Madden NFL 21 $22.50, more

-
Reg. $60 $35

As part of today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on PlayStation and Xbox for $34.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is matching the lowest we have tracked and the best we can find. While our previous mention at $35 didn’t stick around for every long, now you have another shot at it. This is the latest entry in the long-running Assassin’s Creed series that takes players from the “harsh shores of Norway to the beautiful kingdoms of England.” Players will be building up a settlement in the new land while living out the Viking fantasy, raiding Saxon fortresses, and dual-wielding powerful weapons, just for starters. Down below, you’ll find deals on Madden NFL 21, DOOM, Overcooked! 2, Resident Evil 3, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Mega Man 11, Super Mario Maker 2, and much more.

New FREE 2020 Game takes players through the biggest/worst events

Apex Legends Season 8 introduces new 30-30 Repeater weapon, more

New Pokémon Snap release now set for April + new trailer, gameplay details, and more

Lucasfilm taps Ubisoft and Division 2 dev for next big open-world Star Wars game

Nintendo’s new Mario Red and Blue Edition Switch console goes up for sale next month

Bethesda and the Wolfenstein devs officially announce new Indiana Jones game

Microsoft unveils latest-gen Pulse Red Wireless Xbox Controllers today

