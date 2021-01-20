Today’s best game deals: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $35, Madden NFL 21 $22.50, more

As part of today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on PlayStation and Xbox for $34.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is matching the lowest we have tracked and the best we can find. While our previous mention at $35 didn’t stick around for every long, now you have another shot at it. This is the latest entry in the long-running Assassin’s Creed series that takes players from the “harsh shores of Norway to the beautiful kingdoms of England.” Players will be building up a settlement in the new land while living out the Viking fantasy, raiding Saxon fortresses, and dual-wielding powerful weapons, just for starters. Down below, you’ll find deals on Madden NFL 21, DOOM, Overcooked! 2, Resident Evil 3, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Mega Man 11, Super Mario Maker 2, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- New PSN Games Under $20 sale
- Nintendo New Year game sale live from $6.50
- January PS4/PS5 PlayStation Plus FREE games
- PlayStation Plus from $32 (Reg. up to $60)
- Xbox Series X: Unboxing ‘world’s most powerful console’
- PlayStation 5: Unboxing and first impressions
Today’s best game deals:
- Madden NFL 21 $22.50 (Reg. $35+)
- Also matched at Target with Target Circle promo
- DOOM Switch $24 (Reg. $60)
- Overcooked! 2 Switch $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising $30 (Reg. $60)
- Mega Man 11 $15 (Reg. $30)
- Resident Evil 3 $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Resident Evil 2 $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Resident Evil PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- Xbox Resident Evil Franchise Sale up to 67% off
- Nintendo eShop Mega Man Sale from $10
- Death Stranding $20 (Reg. $40)
- Until Dawn $10 (Reg. $20)
- Mad Max $10 (Reg. $20)
- Super Mario Odyssey $40 (Reg. $60)
- Zelda: Link’s Awakening $45 (Reg. $60)
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $45 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Party $40 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars: Squadrons $20 (Reg. $40)
- Cyberpunk 2077 $35 (Reg. $60)
- Or matched with SteelBook via Best Buy
- Details on performance issues, refunds, more
- Maneater $20 (Reg. $30)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate PS5 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $42 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby Star Allies $42 (Reg. $60)
- Splatoon 2 $42 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Maker 2 $42 (Reg. $60)
- Celeste Switch $10 (Reg. $20)
- Stardew Valley Switch $10.50 (Reg. $15)
- Contra Anniversary Collection $5 (Reg. $20)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection $5 (Reg. $20)
- Target Nintendo Switch game sale from $3
- Amazon Nintendo Switch game sale from $7
- GameStop Nintendo Switch game sale from $3
- Dead Cells: The Fatal Seed Switch Bundle $20 (Reg. $30)
- Scroll halfway down on this page to see the deal
- DIRT 5 Xbox $35 (Reg. $60)
- Mafia Definitive Edition $29.50 (Reg. $40)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake $30 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched at Amazon
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $45 (Reg. $60)
- The Last of Us Part II $30 (Reg. $60)
- Katamari Damacy REROLL $20 (Reg. $30)
Pre-orders:
- Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury pre-order $60
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $62 (Reg. $70)
- Plus Phone & Tech Badge
- Space Invaders Forever pre-order $30
- Monster Hunter Rise pre-order $60
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
New FREE 2020 Game takes players through the biggest/worst events
Apex Legends Season 8 introduces new 30-30 Repeater weapon, more
New Pokémon Snap release now set for April + new trailer, gameplay details, and more
Lucasfilm taps Ubisoft and Division 2 dev for next big open-world Star Wars game
Nintendo’s new Mario Red and Blue Edition Switch console goes up for sale next month
Bethesda and the Wolfenstein devs officially announce new Indiana Jones game
Microsoft unveils latest-gen Pulse Red Wireless Xbox Controllers today
