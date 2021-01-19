FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to 25% on Sony’s AirPlay 2-enabled 4K HDR TVs starting at $448

25% off From $448

Amazon is currently discounting Sony’s lineup of X800H AirPlay 2 4K HDTVs with prices starting at $448 shipped for the 43-inch model. Here you’d normally pay $599, with today’s offer saving you 25% and bringing the price down to match our previous mention for the all-time low. Centered around a 43-inch 4K HDR panel, Sony delivers Dolby Vision and Atmos support on its X800H series TV alongside a dedicated game mode for a “more responsive experience” with PS5. You’ll be able to enjoy access to various streaming services, and there’s also AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support, Alexa integration, and Android TV features. Plus, four HDMI ports are included for hooking everything into the rest of your setup. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 2,600 customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Other Sony X800H TVs on sale:

But if it’s a new sound bar that your setup needs, we’re still tracking a $100 discount on Polk’s MagniFi 2 with built-in Apple Music streaming at an all-time low of $399. That’s alongside everything else in our home theater guide, including the deals we recently spotted on BenQ’s high-end 4K HDR projectors at $200 off.

Sony X800H AirPlay 2 TV features:

Step into a new world of 4K HDR color, contrast, and clarity. See beautiful pictures, rich with real world detail and texture, powered by our 4K HDR processor X1. Enjoy expanded, vivid color with the TRILUMINOS Display for a more true-to-life picture. Sony’s Android TV makes life smart with access to your favorite content and smart home devices.

