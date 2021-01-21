Verizon 4-day Flash Sale discounts iPhones, Android devices, and more

Verizon has kicked off a 4-day flash sale this weekend featuring deals on iPhones, Android devices, smartwatches, and more. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the iPhone 11 Pro from $599 when you open a new line with Unlimited service. Typically $999 or more, today’s deal is $100 under our previous mention and the best we can currently find by 20%. Notable features here include a Liquid Retina HD display with a three-camera system designed to take some of the best smartphone pictures out there. Not to mention, it sports FaceID, support for wireless charging, and more. More below.

Make the most of your purchase and savings today by going with Anker’s 10W Wireless Charging Stand for $15. This model offers charging speeds up to 10W with compatible models and its standup design makes easy to keep tabs on notifications and more while powering up.

You’ll want to dive into the rest of this week’s flash sale at Verizon for even more deals on smartphones and other accessories discounted through Sunday.

Hop over to our smartphone accessories guide for all of the latest price drops on everyday essentials for your iPhone or Android device. You can currently save on Beats Solo Pro headphones and Speck cases for the latest devices from Apple.

iPhone 11 Pro features:

Shoot amazing videos and photos with the Ultra Wide, Wide, and Telephoto cameras. Capture your best low-light photos with Night mode. Watch HDR movies and shows on the Super Retina XDR display—the brightest iPhone display yet. Experience unprecedented performance with A13 Bionic for gaming, augmented reality (AR), and photography. And get all-day battery life and a new level of water resistance.² All in the first iPhone powerful enough to be called Pro.

