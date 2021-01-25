FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

D’Angelico’s gorgeous Dark Cherry Burst Acoustic-Electric now $250 off + more from $209

Adorama is now offering the D’Angelico Premier Gramercy Single Cutaway Grand Acoustic-Electric Guitar for $349 shipped. That’s as much as $250 below the regular $600 price tag, $150 below Guitar Center’s current listing, and the best we can find. Alongside the Cherry Burst paint job, this model features a slightly under-sized body to make it easier to get your arms around alongside a slim C-shape neck with a satin natural finish. Despite the massive price drop here, you’re still getting a solid spruce wood top, a mahogany neck, as well as a built-in EQ/LED tuner. Rated 4+ stars. More guitar deals below. 

More guitar deals:

The last thing you want is to get stuck with a broken string or a lost pick, only to have to wait for delivery to get jamming again. So it is always a good idea to score some extra strings and guitar picks (unless you don’t use a pick). The Ernie Balls are a go-to string for me and you really can’t go wrong with most pick options, if you don’t already have a preference that is.  

Check out the brand new Gibson guitar app and its augmented reality learning on iOS and Android. We also just recently took a look at the new Q mini MIDI keyboard if you’re looking to bring some virtual instruments to your guitar/production setup. 

More on the D’Angelico Gramercy Grand Acoustic-Electric:

The Premier Gramercy in Dark Cherry Burst offers a sparkling, articulate tone and outstanding player comfort by way of its undersized body shape, deep cutaway and solid spruce top. The Gramercy’s slim C-shape neck now features a satin natural finish, allowing for maximum playability by preventing the fretting hand from sticking to the neck. This model’s standout tone is complemented by antique bronze hardware and the Dark Cherry Burst finish, which is available exclusively at Adorama.

Adorama

D'Angelico

