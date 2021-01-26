FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Home Depot offers notable 1-day sale on RYOBI outdoor tools and more

-
Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 15% off outdoor tools and more. Free shipping is available on just about everything or you can opt for curbside pickup. Our top pick is RYOBI’s 42-inch 75Ah electric riding lawn mower for $3,599. That’s a $400 savings from the regular going rate and matching the last discount we saw in the fall. RYOBI offers one of the few all-electric consumer riding lawn mowers on the market today. It sports a 42-inch cutting deck, up to 2.5-hours of runtime, and of course, zero emissions. The added bagger ensures that you won’t have to worry about picking up pesky leaves. Rated 4.5/5 stars. More below.

Another standout is the RYOBI ONE+ 18V String Trimmer and Blower Kit for $94.97 shipped. Originally $119, we’ve seen it trend around that price in recent months. Today’s deal is $1 less than our previous mention. With fall officially here and leaves on the ground, going for Ryobi’s electric trimmer and blower bundle will be a great tool for keeping your landscaping clean. Best of all? Not fumes, gas or oil. Rated 4/5 stars.

You can browse through the rest of today’s on this landing page for more offers this morning. Our Green Deals guide is also packed with plenty of markdowns on everyday essentials to take your outdoor experience to the next level.

RYOBI Electric Riding Lawn Mower features:

It’s time to turn away from gas and towards the RYOBI 48-Volt Zero Turn Electric Riding Mower. Powered by 75 Ah Batteries and 4 High-Powered Brushless Motors, this mower can cut up to 2.25 acres on a single charge. The durable 42 in. steel deck is equipped with 2 precision cut steel blades. Combined with aggressive zero turn technology, the 12-Position Manual Deck Adjustment provides a clean cut to your lawn every time. The advanced control panel activates the blades, slow speed function, LED headlights, and displays the battery level and run-time. The rear access charging port makes charging your rider easy when the job is done.

