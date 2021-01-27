FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Up your game with the USB-C + rechargeable Elite Series 2 controller at $160

$20 off $160

Microsoft is currently offering its Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller for $159.99 shipped. This is $20 down from its normal going rate and is the best price that we’ve seen since November of 2020 when it hit $150. Whether you have the latest Xbox Series S|X, or an Xbox One device, this controller is the perfect upgrade to any gaming setup. You’ll find four programmable triggers on the bottom, as well as tunable joysticks, customizable mappings, and more. Plus, the new Elite Series 2 has a USB-C port and built-in rechargeable battery. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Save some cash when opting for the PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox. While it’s not wireless, USB-C, or rechargeable, you’re still getting a spare controller for your system. Similarly, it’s compatible with both Xbox Series X|S as well as Xbox One, ensuring it works with all of your devices easily. Given that it’s just $35, everyone should have one of these as a spare.

Be sure to check out today’s best game deals. You’ll find Dead Cells at $12.50, the BioShock Collection for $20, and much more. There are several other sales available here, so be sure to check out the rest of the deals in our roundup so you can have plenty of games to play throughout the year.

Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller:

The all-new Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 features over 30 new ways to play like a pro, including adjustable-tension thumbsticks, wrap-around rubberized grip, and shorter hair trigger locks. Experience limitless customization with new interchangeable components and exclusive button mapping options in the Xbox Accessories app.

