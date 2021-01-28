FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

New Amazon lows hit Samsung’s PRO NVMe SSD storage from $48 (31% off) + more

-
AmazonSamsung
31% off From $32

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 31% off Samsung storage solutions. You can score the Samsung 980 PRO 500GB PCIe NVMe Internal SSD for $111.99 shipped. Regularly $150, this is 25% off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. Designed for “for hardcore gamers and tech-savvy users,” the 980 PRO offers “high-performance bandwidth and throughput for heavy-duty applications” with read speeds up to 6,900MB/s. Its 500GB of storage space comes in a compact “M.2 2280” form-factor with Samsung’s thermal control algorithm to manage heat output in high-demand systems. Rated 4+ stars from over 784 Amazon customers. More deals and details below. 

If you don’t need that much storage and are looking to get in the M.2 NVMe game for less, today’s Gold Box also has a solid deal on the Samsung 970 EVO Plus M.2 NVMe 250GB SSD at $47.99 shipped. That’s more than 30% off the regular $70 and a new Amazon all-time low. Also tailored towards gamers and content creators, it has read and write performance levels of up to 3,500 MB/s and 3,300 MB/s, respectively. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 1,800 Amazon customers. 

Browse through the rest of today’s Samsung Gold Box storage sale right here for additional offers starting from $32 and with up to 31% in savings. Just be sure to dive into our previous SSD roundup for more deals from $57 as well as Kingston’s latest SSD gear and the new Samsung 870 EVO series

More on the Samsung 980 PRO NVMe Internal SSD:

  • NEXT-LEVEL SSD PERFORMANCE: Unleash the power of Samsung 980 PRO PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD for next-level computing
  • MAXIMUM SPEED: 980 PRO is raising the bar for NVMe SSDs, delivering read speeds up to 6,900 MB/s
  • A WINNING COMBINATION: Designed for hardcore gamers and tech-savvy users, the 980 PRO offers high-performance bandwidth and throughput for heavy-duty applications in gaming, graphics, data analytics, and more
  • EFFICIENT M.2 SSD: The 980 PRO comes in a compact M.2 2280 form factor, thus optimizing power efficiency, making it ideal for building high-performance computing systems
  • RELIABLE THERMAL CONTROL: To ensure stable performance, the 980 PRO uses nickel coating to help manage the controller’s heat level and a heat spreader label to deliver effective thermal control of the NAND chip

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Samsung

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Upgrade the home theater with Polk MagniFi sound bars f...
Amazon health supplement sale from $10.50: Vitamin C gu...
SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync backups your iPhon...
Withings Steel HR Sport Smartwatch drops to $160 (Save ...
Amazon 1-day pet sale from $7 Prime shipped: Dog and ca...
Panasonic eneloop AA rechargeable batteries go on sale,...
Take $100 off Apple’s M1-powered 13-inch MacBook ...
Amazon’s motorized All-new Echo Show 10 finally launc...
Show More Comments

Related

Up to 32% off

Save up to 32% on Samsung internal NVMe and 2.5-inch SSDs starting at $57

From $57 Learn More
70% off

Jomashop Valentine’s Sale takes up to 70% off Ray-Ban, Oakley, more + free shipping

+ free shipping Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Book of Demons, CARROT Weather, mySolar, more

FREE+ Learn More
Save 25%

Upgrade the home theater with Polk MagniFi sound bars from $149 (Save up to 25%)

From $149 Learn More
Reg. $20+

Today’s best game deals: Shadow of the Colossus $13, XCOM 2 Collection $20, more

$13 Learn More
$100 off

RYOBI 6-tool Combo Kit includes multiple drills, saws, more for $199 ($100 off)

$199 Learn More
Shop now

OnePlus takes up to $290 off latest Android smartphones and more

$290 off Learn More
$250 off

Save $250 on Harman Kardon’s Citation 100 Google Assistant Speaker at $100

$100 Learn More