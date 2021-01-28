New Amazon lows hit Samsung’s PRO NVMe SSD storage from $48 (31% off) + more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 31% off Samsung storage solutions. You can score the Samsung 980 PRO 500GB PCIe NVMe Internal SSD for $111.99 shipped. Regularly $150, this is 25% off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. Designed for “for hardcore gamers and tech-savvy users,” the 980 PRO offers “high-performance bandwidth and throughput for heavy-duty applications” with read speeds up to 6,900MB/s. Its 500GB of storage space comes in a compact “M.2 2280” form-factor with Samsung’s thermal control algorithm to manage heat output in high-demand systems. Rated 4+ stars from over 784 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

If you don’t need that much storage and are looking to get in the M.2 NVMe game for less, today’s Gold Box also has a solid deal on the Samsung 970 EVO Plus M.2 NVMe 250GB SSD at $47.99 shipped. That’s more than 30% off the regular $70 and a new Amazon all-time low. Also tailored towards gamers and content creators, it has read and write performance levels of up to 3,500 MB/s and 3,300 MB/s, respectively. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 1,800 Amazon customers.

Browse through the rest of today’s Samsung Gold Box storage sale right here for additional offers starting from $32 and with up to 31% in savings. Just be sure to dive into our previous SSD roundup for more deals from $57 as well as Kingston’s latest SSD gear and the new Samsung 870 EVO series.

NEXT-LEVEL SSD PERFORMANCE: Unleash the power of Samsung 980 PRO PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD for next-level computing

MAXIMUM SPEED: 980 PRO is raising the bar for NVMe SSDs, delivering read speeds up to 6,900 MB/s

A WINNING COMBINATION: Designed for hardcore gamers and tech-savvy users, the 980 PRO offers high-performance bandwidth and throughput for heavy-duty applications in gaming, graphics, data analytics, and more

EFFICIENT M.2 SSD: The 980 PRO comes in a compact M.2 2280 form factor, thus optimizing power efficiency, making it ideal for building high-performance computing systems

RELIABLE THERMAL CONTROL: To ensure stable performance, the 980 PRO uses nickel coating to help manage the controller’s heat level and a heat spreader label to deliver effective thermal control of the NAND chip

