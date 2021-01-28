JBL’s Xtreme 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker serenades you at 33% off, now $200

Amazon offers the JBL Xtreme 2 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $199.95 shipped. Usually fetching $299, today’s offer is good for a 33% discount, matches the second-best price to date, and is the lowest in nearly two months. Rocking 15-hours of audio playback per charge and an IPX7 waterproof rating, JBL’s Xtreme 2 speaker is ready to serenade you just about anywhere. Other notable features include a rugged design that can withstand drops, JBL connect+ support for linking multiple speakers together, and the ability to have two devices paired simultaneously. Over 3,000 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Double down on the portability aspect of the featured deal by going with the JBL Clip 4 Bluetooth Speaker at $70. This one has a more compact design that lives up to its name by clipping onto your bag, shower curtain, and whenever else you can take this waterproof offering. Or just opt for the affordable JBL Go 3 Speaker for $40 and call it a day.

Those in the market for a smart speaker will want to check out the discount we spotted this morning on Harman Kardon’s Citation 100, which delivers built-in Google Assistant features at $100. Amazon also finally announced when its upcoming Echo Show 10 would be launching, and there’s already a pre-order deal available.

JBL Xtreme 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker features:

JBL combines high-quality audio performance and durability so you can enjoy your favorite music in any environment with the forest green Xtreme 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker. The Bluetooth streaming capability allows up to two users to connect to the same speaker, so everyone gets the chance to hear their favorite tunes. Armed with four drivers, two JBL bass radiators, and a rechargeable 10000mAh LiPo battery, this speaker is designed to provide clear sound over a long period of time.

