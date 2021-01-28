FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Tinker with these Raspberry Pi 4 starter kits on sale from $90 (Save up to $21)

-
AmazonRaspberry PiLABISTS
Reg. $140 $119

The official LABISTS Amazon storefront is currently offering its Raspberry Pi 4 8GB Starter Kit for $118.99 shipped. Down from the usual $140 going rate, today’s offer is good for a $21 price cut and marks the very first discount to date. Everything here is centered around a Raspberry Pi 4 that comes equipped with 8GB of RAM and a 64-bit quad-core processor. Whether you’re looking to set up a smart home server, retro arcade, or turn your favorite speaker into an AirPlay-enabled one, it’s up for the task. Plus, this bundle includes everything you’ll need to get started including the necessary cables, a case, and 64GB microSD card. As a #1 new release, it carries a 4.3/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Those who can get away with a less powerful miniature computer will also find the 4GB version of the LABISTS Raspberry Pi 4 on sale for $89.98 when clipping the on-page coupon at Amazon right now. Down from $100, today’s offer is the second-best we’ve tracked to date and one of the first price cuts overall. This offering includes many of the same essentials as above, but with only a 32GB microSD card and a less high-end case. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Then be sure to take a look at the most recent addition to the Raspberry Pi stable, as the company just unveiled a new Pico microcontroller. Aimed at taking on Arduino, this is the smallest Raspberry Pi model yet that also enters with a $4 price tag to match.

LABISTS Raspberry Pi 4 8GB Starter Kit features:

Raspberry Pi 4 Model B 8GB RAM cooperated with quad-core Cortex-A72 (ARM v8) 64-bit at 1.5GHz gives full play to the CPU performance and RAM advantage. Comes with a large metal heat sink and double fans for impeccable heat dissipation, easily control the temperature below 50 degrees. Holes on the top and bottom of the case ensure better heat dissipation. Offers your Raspberry pi 4 good protection, easy access to GPIO port, HDMI port, USB port, SD Card slot of Raspberry Pi board. The aside gpio port of the case is convenient to connect GPIO devices and cables for easy operation

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Raspberry Pi

LABISTS

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Optoma’s Mini Projector weighs 14-ounces, puts 80...
JBL’s Xtreme 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker serenad...
Instant Pot’s Aura Multi-Use Slow Cooker falls to...
Save up to $400 on LG’s 2020 4K OLED AirPlay 2 TV...
Grab a highly-rated Primula Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker...
AmazonBasics Travel Backpack offers MacBook and iPad st...
Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 10W 2-in-1 Qi Charging St...
Upgrade the home theater with Polk MagniFi sound bars f...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 20%

This Raspberry Pi 4 4GB starter kit includes all the essentials at $80 (Save 20%)

$80 Learn More

Raspberry Pi takes on Arduino with new $4 Pico microcontroller

Read more Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Samsung 32-inch Thunderbolt 3 monitor $120 off, shed-building kit $51, Anker iPhone accessories from $8, more

Learn More

LEGO rolls out new 1,400-piece Creator Porsche 911 sports car

Read more Learn More
Reg. $119

MyProtein’s Impact Protein Blend now 55% off: 11-lbs. for $50 shipped (Reg. $119)

$50 Learn More
Reg. $200

Optoma’s Mini Projector weighs 14-ounces, puts 80-inches on the wall, more: $144.50 (Reg. $200)

$144.50 Learn More
50% off

Nike’s Winter Sale takes up to 50% off new markdowns: Outerwear, joggers, more from $20

From $20 Learn More
Save 33%

JBL’s Xtreme 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker serenades you at 33% off, now $200

$200 Learn More