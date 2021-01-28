Tinker with these Raspberry Pi 4 starter kits on sale from $90 (Save up to $21)

The official LABISTS Amazon storefront is currently offering its Raspberry Pi 4 8GB Starter Kit for $118.99 shipped. Down from the usual $140 going rate, today’s offer is good for a $21 price cut and marks the very first discount to date. Everything here is centered around a Raspberry Pi 4 that comes equipped with 8GB of RAM and a 64-bit quad-core processor. Whether you’re looking to set up a smart home server, retro arcade, or turn your favorite speaker into an AirPlay-enabled one, it’s up for the task. Plus, this bundle includes everything you’ll need to get started including the necessary cables, a case, and 64GB microSD card. As a #1 new release, it carries a 4.3/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Those who can get away with a less powerful miniature computer will also find the 4GB version of the LABISTS Raspberry Pi 4 on sale for $89.98 when clipping the on-page coupon at Amazon right now. Down from $100, today’s offer is the second-best we’ve tracked to date and one of the first price cuts overall. This offering includes many of the same essentials as above, but with only a 32GB microSD card and a less high-end case. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Then be sure to take a look at the most recent addition to the Raspberry Pi stable, as the company just unveiled a new Pico microcontroller. Aimed at taking on Arduino, this is the smallest Raspberry Pi model yet that also enters with a $4 price tag to match.

LABISTS Raspberry Pi 4 8GB Starter Kit features:

Raspberry Pi 4 Model B 8GB RAM cooperated with quad-core Cortex-A72 (ARM v8) 64-bit at 1.5GHz gives full play to the CPU performance and RAM advantage. Comes with a large metal heat sink and double fans for impeccable heat dissipation, easily control the temperature below 50 degrees. Holes on the top and bottom of the case ensure better heat dissipation. Offers your Raspberry pi 4 good protection, easy access to GPIO port, HDMI port, USB port, SD Card slot of Raspberry Pi board. The aside gpio port of the case is convenient to connect GPIO devices and cables for easy operation

