OnePlus takes up to $290 off latest Android smartphones and more

OnePlus is kicking off its January Final Sale today that’s taking up to an extra $200 off select orders. Headlining is the OnePlus 8 Pro 256GB Android Smartphone at $799 shipped, which is down from its usual $999 price tag. Bundle in a case or spare charger, you’ll take another $100 off, bringing the price down to $708.95. That’s up to $290 off the going rate and marking the best value to date.

With a 6.78-inch QHD+ display and 120Hz refresh rate, the OnePlus 8 Pro delivers a more premium Android experience backed by 5G connectivity. Its 256GB of storage is also complemented by a 48MP quad camera array and a Snapdragon 865 SoC to power it all. Over 1,300 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating, largely agreeing with the takeaway from our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Alongside the featured promotion, orders over $300 will save an extra $40, $500 purchases will see a $70 discount, and spending $1,000 will slash the full $200 off. You can shop all of the price cuts right here, including offers on the new OnePlus Nord N10 5G smartphone, many of the brand’s previous-generation handsets, and accessories.

Then you’ll find even more markdowns available in our Android guide. Yesterday saw Nokia’s 8.3 Smartphone and its 4-sensor camera system return to an all-time low of $380, which is joined by the best price yet on Google Pixel 4a 5G at $410. Not to mention, all of the best app and game deals still live for your device right here.

OnePlus 8 Pro features:

Lead with Speed | 120 Hz Fluid Display – Incredibly responsive with sensational color accuracy. High-capacity 4510mAh battery – Speed up your charge with Warp Charge 30T + Warp Charge 30 Wireless with reverse wireless charging | 48 MP Quad Camera – Find your frame with a 48 MP main camera, 48 MP ultra wide angle camera, 3X telephoto lens with up to 30X Digital Zoom, and Color Filter Camera.

