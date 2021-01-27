Nokia’s 8.3 Android Smartphone is backed by four rear cameras at $380 (Save $200+)

B&H currently offers the unlocked Nokia 8.3 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $379.99 shipped. Down from its usual $700 going rate, today’s offer is $200 under what you’d pay at Amazon right now and matching our previous mention for the all-time low. Having just been released last fall, Nokia’s recent 8.3 smartphone delivers a 6.8-inch 1080p display that’s backed by a Snapdragon 765G chip and 128GB of onboard storage. Alongside a fingerprint reader built into the power button, you’ll find a 4-camera array around back headlined by a 64MP sensor. Rated 4.4/5 stars and our hands-on review will give you an even better look at what to expect.

Another notable feature on the Nokia 8.3 smartphone is expandable microSD storage, which makes using a portion of your savings on this Samsung 256GB card an easy recommendation. Bringing this into the mix will not only give you plenty of extra room for photos and videos, but will only run you $33 at Amazon right now.

Don’t forget that you can also still score the Google Pixel 4a 5G at a new all-time low starting from $410 right now. That’s on top of the ongoing price cuts in our Android guide, including Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip at $477 off and all of the app and game deals right here.

Nokia 8.3 Android Smartphone features:

If you’re serious about mobile photography and videography, then the Nokia 8.3 Dual-SIM 128GB 5G Smartphone is a solid choice, as it’s PureView camera system delivers four different cameras, all sporting Zeiss optics. You get 64MP wide and 12MP ultra-wide cameras for capturing sweeping vistas and landscapes. You also get a 2MP macro camera for extremely detailed close-up images, and a 2MP depth sensor for professional-style portraits. For video, the rear cameras can capture at up to 4K UHD resolution. The front of the camera provides a 24MP wide camera for HDR selfie images and videos at up to 1080p.

