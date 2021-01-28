RYOBI 6-tool Combo Kit includes multiple drills, saws, more for $199 ($100 off)

Home Depot offers the RYOBI 18V ONE+ Cordless 6-tool Combo Kit for $199 shipped. That’s down from the usual $299 price tag, a match of our Black Friday mention, and the second-best price we’ve tracked. Pick up this 6-tool combo kit and be ready for whatever adventure comes your way. Includes a drill and driver, reciprocating saw, circular saw, and a multi-tool. Ships with a work light as well, so you can easily see what’s going on around you. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Leverage your savings toward a top-rated DEWALT 21-piece drill and driver bit set. This bundle includes everything you need to go along with the tools in today’s featured deal. Thankfully it ships with a case, which will make it easy to keep all your accessories organized and in order.

For more on the tool front, don’t miss the SKIL 20V Rotary Hammer Kit at a near Amazon all-time low of $83.50. This fully cordless model ships with a battery, wall charger, and everything you need to get started. Get all the details right here.

RYOBI Combo Kit features:

RYOBI introduces the 18-Volt ONE+ 6-Tool Combo Kit with Drill/Driver, Impact Driver, Reciprocating Saw, Circular Saw, Multi-Tool, Work Light, (1) 1.5 Ah Battery, (1) 4.0 Ah Battery, 18-Volt Charger, and Bag. The Drill/Driver has a 1/2 in. heavy duty single sleeve keyless chuck with 24-position clutch to match your drilling and driving needs. The Impact Driver features a variable-speed trigger and 1,800 in./lbs. of torque for control and power. The Reciprocating Saw includes a variable speed trigger to provide more control while cutting a variety of materials.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!