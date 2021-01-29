FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Dyson’s V8 Absolute Pro cordless stick vacuum falls to new low from $325 (Reg. $449)

-
Home GoodsDyson
Reg. $449 From $325

QVC is currently offering the Dyson V8 Absolute Pro Cordless Vacuum for $329.98 shipped. New QVC shoppers will be able to drop the price down to $324.98 when code WELCOME has been applied at checkout. Having originally retailed for $499, we’ve more recently been seeing it sell for $449, with today’s offer saving you as much as 28% and marking a new all-time low. Dyson’s V8 Absolute Pro arrives with up to 40-minutes of cleaning time and adjustable suction modes. Alongside doubling as a handheld model, you’re also getting eight tools and attachments for tackling cleaning around your house. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 4,100 customers.

Save even more when you opt for the Tineco A11 Hero Cordless Vacuum for $260 at Amazon. This offering ditches the Dyson namesake, but still delivers a similar cleaning experience. There isn’t quite as much suction power here, but this one can also double as a handheld vacuum for smaller messes and carries a 4.3/5 star rating from over 6,400 customers.

Then go swing by our home goods guide for even more ways to spruce up your space. This morning saw various kitchen appliances go on sale headlined by Ninja’s 6-in-1 Digital Air Fry Oven at $116. Not to mention, Airthereal’s Pure Morning Air Purifier is still marked down to $60, as well.

Dyson V8 Absolute Pro Vacuum features:

Are you the MVP of your home? Of course you are…you’re an absolute pro at caring for your family and home! Similar to other pros, you need equipment that helps you perform your best — like the Dyson V8 Absolute Pro cordless vacuum. This untethered titan steps up to the plate confidently, offering two working modes: powerful suction mode (think consistent performance) and MAX mode (swinging for the fences!).

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Dyson

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Oral-B Bluetooth electric toothbrush bundles up to $125...
Upgrade your home’s curb appeal with a 2-pack of ...
Indoor plants and succulents up to 30% off with deals f...
At $7 Prime shipped, don’t miss out on Titan̵...
Prep for BBQ cookouts with a 4-probe Bluetooth grill th...
Herman Miller living room sale takes 15% off Eames, Gir...
This steel contact grill cooks up to six burgers at onc...
Refresh your kitchen utensils for just $20 with this 17...
Show More Comments

Related

Wyze’s new 1.5-pound handheld vacuum can pick up three 8-lb. bowling balls at just $60

Learn More
$100 off

BISSELL’s ICONpet Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum falls to $300 at Amazon ($100 off)

$300 Learn More
$125 off

Oral-B Bluetooth electric toothbrush bundles up to $125 off at Amazon + more from $42.50

From $42.50 Learn More
50% off

ZHIYUN’s Smooth-X smartphone gimbal doubles as a selfie stick at a low of just $35

$35 Learn More
27% off

Logitech’s Combo Touch Keyboard Folio for latest iPad, more on sale from $109

From $109 Learn More
65% off

Hautelook’s Golf Sale offers up to 60% off Callaway, Oakley, more from $9

From $9 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Doom and Destiny Advanced, Green Project, GoBlox, more

FREE+ Learn More

Stanley’s premium Shot Glass Set strikes $20 at Amazon (Save 20%)

$20 Learn More