Dyson’s V8 Absolute Pro cordless stick vacuum falls to new low from $325 (Reg. $449)

QVC is currently offering the Dyson V8 Absolute Pro Cordless Vacuum for $329.98 shipped. New QVC shoppers will be able to drop the price down to $324.98 when code WELCOME has been applied at checkout. Having originally retailed for $499, we’ve more recently been seeing it sell for $449, with today’s offer saving you as much as 28% and marking a new all-time low. Dyson’s V8 Absolute Pro arrives with up to 40-minutes of cleaning time and adjustable suction modes. Alongside doubling as a handheld model, you’re also getting eight tools and attachments for tackling cleaning around your house. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 4,100 customers.

Save even more when you opt for the Tineco A11 Hero Cordless Vacuum for $260 at Amazon. This offering ditches the Dyson namesake, but still delivers a similar cleaning experience. There isn’t quite as much suction power here, but this one can also double as a handheld vacuum for smaller messes and carries a 4.3/5 star rating from over 6,400 customers.

Then go swing by our home goods guide for even more ways to spruce up your space. This morning saw various kitchen appliances go on sale headlined by Ninja’s 6-in-1 Digital Air Fry Oven at $116. Not to mention, Airthereal’s Pure Morning Air Purifier is still marked down to $60, as well.

Dyson V8 Absolute Pro Vacuum features:

Are you the MVP of your home? Of course you are…you’re an absolute pro at caring for your family and home! Similar to other pros, you need equipment that helps you perform your best — like the Dyson V8 Absolute Pro cordless vacuum. This untethered titan steps up to the plate confidently, offering two working modes: powerful suction mode (think consistent performance) and MAX mode (swinging for the fences!).

